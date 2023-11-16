Most Runs in ICC World Cup 2023: Full list of top run-getters after AUS vs SA semifinal; Kohli continues on top

Virat Kohli continued to dominate the list of the top run-scorers of the 2023 ODI World Cup after the second semifinal between Australia and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.
Quinton de Kock of South Africa, second on the list, could only add three runs to his tally, while Australia’s David Warner went past Shreyas Iyer to move into the top six. India skipper Rohit Sharma is fifth in the standings.
Here is the list of the top run-scorers of the 2023 ICC World Cup:
|Batter
|Mat
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Virat Kohli (IND)
|10
|711
|101.57
|90.68
|117
|Quinton de Kock (SA)
|10
|594
|59.40
|107.02
|174
|Rachin Ravindra (NZ)
|10
|578
|64.22
|106.44
|123*
|Daryl Mitchell (NZ)
|10
|552
|69.00
|111.06
|134
|Rohit Sharma (IND)
|10
|550
|55.00
|124.15
|131
|David Warner (AUS)
|10
|528
|52.80
|107.53
|163
|Shreyas Iyer (IND)
|10
|526
|75.14
|113.11
|128*
|Rassie van der Dussen (SA)
|10
|448
|49.77
|84.52
|133
|Mitchell Marsh (AUS)
|9
|426
|53.25
|107.84
|177*
|Aiden Markram (SA)
|10
|406
|45.11
|110.92
|106
