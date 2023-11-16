MagazineBuy Print

Most Runs in ICC World Cup 2023: Full list of top run-getters after AUS vs SA semifinal; Kohli continues on top

Most runs in ICC World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli continued to be the leading run-scorer of the ongoing tournament after the second semifinal match between Australia and South Africa on Thursday.

Published : Nov 16, 2023 22:11 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring his 50th century.
India’s Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring his 50th century. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

India's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring his 50th century. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Virat Kohli continued to dominate the list of the top run-scorers of the 2023 ODI World Cup after the second semifinal between Australia and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

Quinton de Kock of South Africa, second on the list, could only add three runs to his tally, while Australia’s David Warner went past Shreyas Iyer to move into the top six. India skipper Rohit Sharma is fifth in the standings.

Here is the list of the top run-scorers of the 2023 ICC World Cup:

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Virat Kohli (IND) 10 711 101.57 90.68 117
Quinton de Kock (SA) 10 594 59.40 107.02 174
Rachin Ravindra (NZ) 10 578 64.22 106.44 123*
Daryl Mitchell (NZ) 10 552 69.00 111.06 134
Rohit Sharma (IND) 10 550 55.00 124.15 131
David Warner (AUS) 10 528 52.80 107.53 163
Shreyas Iyer (IND) 10 526 75.14 113.11 128*
Rassie van der Dussen (SA) 10 448 49.77 84.52 133
Mitchell Marsh (AUS) 9 426 53.25 107.84 177*
Aiden Markram (SA) 10 406 45.11 110.92 106

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
