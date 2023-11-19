MagazineBuy Print

Most Runs in ICC World Cup 2023: Final list of top run-scorers; Kohli ends as leading run-getter

Most runs in ICC World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli ended as the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 765 runs while his compatroit Rohit Sharma finished second with 597 runs.

Nov 19, 2023

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring fifty during the India vs Austrralia final.
Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring fifty during the India vs Austrralia final. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak/The Hindu
infoIcon

Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring fifty during the India vs Austrralia final. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak/The Hindu

With a sixth half-century in the final against Australia on Sunday, Virat Kohli ensured he finished as the highest run-scorer of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

The former India skipper amassed 765 runs from 11 innings at an average of 95.62. He also hit three centuries in the competition.

Rohit Sharma jumped multiple places with his quickfire 31-ball 47 against Australia to finish in second place with 597 runs. KL Rahul hit a fifty on Sunday to become the fourth Indian batter to finish in the top 10.

Here is the list of the top run-scorers of the 2023 ICC World Cup:

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Virat Kohli (IND) 11 765 95.62 90.31 117
Rohit Sharma (IND) 11 597 54.27 125.94 131
Quinton de Kock (SA) 10 594 59.40 107.02 174
Rachin Ravindra (NZ) 10 578 64.22 106.44 123*
Daryl Mitchell (NZ) 10 552 69.00 111.06 134
David Warner (AUS) 11 535 48.63 108.29 163
Shreyas Iyer (IND) 11 530 66.25 113.24 128*
KL Rahul (IND) 11 452 75.33 90.76 102
Rassie van der Dussen (SA) 10 448 49.77 84.52 133
Mitchell Marsh (AUS) 10 441 49.00 107.56 177*

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Virat Kohli /

Rohit Sharma

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
