Most Runs in ICC World Cup 2023: Final list of top run-scorers; Kohli ends as leading run-getter

With a sixth half-century in the final against Australia on Sunday, Virat Kohli ensured he finished as the highest run-scorer of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

The former India skipper amassed 765 runs from 11 innings at an average of 95.62. He also hit three centuries in the competition.

Rohit Sharma jumped multiple places with his quickfire 31-ball 47 against Australia to finish in second place with 597 runs. KL Rahul hit a fifty on Sunday to become the fourth Indian batter to finish in the top 10.

Here is the list of the top run-scorers of the 2023 ICC World Cup: