NED vs BAN head-to-head record in ODIs: Netherlands vs Bangladesh overall stats, most runs, wickets, World Cup results

Bangladesh will look to arrest its losing streak when it takes on Netherlands in its ICC ODI World Cup 2023 fixture at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

The Netherlands, which managed to shock South Africa in an earlier group stage match, enters the contest on the back of a 309-run defeat to five-time champion Australia.

NED vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS Matches played: 2 Netherlands won: 1 Bangladesh won: 1 Last result: Bangladesh won by 6 wickets (Chattogram, 2011)

The Netherlands defeated Bangladesh by 6 wickets at Chattogram in 2011 in the only meeting between the two teams in the ODI World Cups.