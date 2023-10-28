MagazineBuy Print

Netherlands vs Bangladesh, LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch NED vs BAN match today?

NED vs BAN, ODI World Cup 2023: Check the live streaming and broadcast details for Netherlands vs Bangladesh match on October 28 in Kolkata.

Published : Oct 28, 2023 06:55 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah (left) during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Netherlands, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah (left) during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Netherlands, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI
Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah (left) during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Netherlands, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bangladesh will look to arrest its losing streak when it takes on Netherlands in its ICC ODI World Cup 2023 fixture at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

The Netherlands, which managed to shock South Africa in an earlier group stage match, enters the contest on the back of a 309-run defeat to five time champion Australia.

When will NED vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The Netherlands vs Bangladesh ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Saturday, October 28.

What time will NED vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

The Netherlands vs Bangladesh ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will NED vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 match take place?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between the Netherlands and Bangladesh will be held in Kolkata at the Eden Gardens.

Where to watch live telecast of NED vs BAN World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between the Netherlands and Bangladesh will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 2:00 PM IST.

Where to watch live streaming of NED vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between the Netherlands and Bangladesh will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Bangladesh /

Netherlands

