Lydia Ko firm on retirement plan despite Olympic, British Open victories

Lydia Ko said that her victories in Paris and at St. Andrews would not influence her long-held plan go out on top and pursue other interests.

Published : Aug 29, 2024 11:09 IST , WELLINGTON, New Zealand - 2 MINS READ

AP
Lydia Ko of New Zealand acknowledges the crowd while holding her trophy at St Andrews Old Course on August 25, 2024 in St Andrews, Scotland.
Lydia Ko of New Zealand acknowledges the crowd while holding her trophy at St Andrews Old Course on August 25, 2024 in St Andrews, Scotland. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Lydia Ko of New Zealand acknowledges the crowd while holding her trophy at St Andrews Old Course on August 25, 2024 in St Andrews, Scotland. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Olympic champion and Women’s British Open winner Lydia Ko says recent success hasn’t changed her mind about retiring from professional golf before she turns 30.

The 27-year-old Ko told Radio New Zealand that her victories in Paris and at St. Andrews would not influence her long-held plan go out on top and pursue other interests.

“I know for a fact I’m probably never playing past 30,” the New Zealander said. “What has happened in the last few weeks doesn’t change my timeline. ... I want to leave the game while I’m still playing well.”

Still, the South Korea-born Kiwi said she would consult family before reaching any final decision.

Recently married, Ko said golf is no longer the only thing in her life. She also noted that she’s a “dog mom.”

READ | New Zealand’s Ko wins gold, becomes most decorated golfer in Olympics

“To know that golf doesn’t complete me,” she said, “golf, it’s just part of me, but that’s not me as a whole.”

In January 2012, aged 14, Ko became at that time the youngest player male or female to win a professional tournament when she won the women’s New South Wales Open in Australia.

Last year was one of her toughest in professional golf — she didn’t win any LPGA tournaments and no majors, though she won the lucrative Saudi Ladies International and the Grant Thornton Invitational mixed teams tournament with Australian Jason Day.

Her Olympic success after previously winning silver and bronze medals marked the end of a difficult period, which she had largely endured in silence.

“I’m definitely the type where I kind of sit on my feelings and all that and not always super vocal about ... what I’m going through,” Ko said. “But my family has always been there for me, and especially my sister.”

