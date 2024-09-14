MagazineBuy Print

Woods undergoes successful back surgery in Florida

Woods had a limited schedule this year, participating only at the Genesis Invitational and at the four majors. His last start was at the British Open in July, where he missed the cut.

Published : Sep 14, 2024 10:56 IST , Los Angeles - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods of the United States plays from the rough on the sixth hole during his second round of the British Open Golf Championships in Troon, Scotland.
FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods of the United States plays from the rough on the sixth hole during his second round of the British Open Golf Championships in Troon, Scotland. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods of the United States plays from the rough on the sixth hole during his second round of the British Open Golf Championships in Troon, Scotland. | Photo Credit: AP

Ace golfer Tiger Woods announced on Friday that he underwent successful surgery on his lower back that he hopes will reduce the back pain and spasms that hindered him this season.

Woods, 48, underwent microdecompression surgery of the lumbar spine for nerve impingement in West Palm Beach, Florida, and the doctor who performed the surgery deemed it a success, according to a statement posted to Woods’ official X account.

“The surgery went smoothly, and I’m hopeful this will help alleviate the back spasms and pain I was experiencing throughout most of the 2024 season,” the 15-time major champion said.

“I look forward to tackling this rehab and preparing myself to get back to normal life activities, including golf.”

Woods had a limited schedule this year, participating only at the Genesis Invitational and at the four majors. His last start was at the British Open in July, where he missed the cut.

The American, an 82-time winner on the PGA Tour, suffered a near-career-ending car crash in Southern California in 2021, but pledged to play on until he believes he could win.

- Inputs from Reuters

