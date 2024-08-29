MagazineBuy Print

Manchester United defender Jonny Evans announces international retirement

Jonny Evans won his last cap against European champions Spain in a friendly in June and made his international debut in 2006.

Published : Aug 29, 2024 11:04 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Jonny Evans of Northern Ireland in action.
Jonny Evans of Northern Ireland in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Jonny Evans of Northern Ireland in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Northern Ireland captain Jonny Evans announced his retirement from international soccer on Wednesday at the age of 36 and after 107 caps.

The Manchester United defender, who won his last cap against European champions Spain in a friendly in June, made his international debut in 2006.

“After much thought and consideration and after 18 years, I feel like now is the right time to retire from international football,” Evans said in a statement, pointing to reaching the last 16 at the 2016 European championship as the highlight.

“Putting on the green shirt 107 times and representing the people of Northern Ireland has been my biggest honour.”

Evans made his announcement a day before Michael O’Neill names his squad for next week’s Nations League games against Luxembourg and Bulgaria. 

