NZ vs PAK: Shaheen Afridi sets unwanted record, concedes most runs in an innings by Pakistan bowler in World Cup history

NZ vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Afridi’s spell on Saturday is sixth on the list of the most expensive bowling performances for Pakistan in One-Day International cricket.

Published : Nov 04, 2023 14:54 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi in action as New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra looks on.
Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi in action as New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra looks on. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi in action as New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra looks on. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Shaheen Afridi set the record for conceding the most number of runs by a Pakistan bowler in a World Cup match after he went for 90 runs in 10 overs without picking a wicket against New Zealand in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Haris Rauf, who conceded 85 runs in his quota of 10 overs on Saturday, sits second on that list. The record was previously held by Hasan Ali, who leaked 84 runs in nine overs against India at Manchester in 2019.

Pacer Wahab Riaz holds the record for the most runs conceded by Pakistani bowler in an ODI match. He was taken for 110 runs in 10 overs by England at Nottingham in 2016.

Afridi’s spell on Saturday is sixth on the list of the most expensive bowling performances for Pakistan in One-Day International cricket.

New Zealand hammered 401 runs in its quota of 50 overs to register its highest World Cup total on Saturday. The stellar batting performance was set up by opener Rachin Ravindra’s century and skipper Kane Williamson’s 95-run knock.

