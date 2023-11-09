MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NZ vs SL Live Streaming Info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka CWC match today?

NZ vs SL: Here are the live streaming details for the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Published : Nov 09, 2023 08:03 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kusal Mendis is playing football with his teammates during a training session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Kusal Mendis is playing football with his teammates during a training session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/THE HINDU
infoIcon

Kusal Mendis is playing football with his teammates during a training session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/THE HINDU

New Zealand and Sri Lanka will lock horns in a ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The Kiwis head into the match on a four-match losing streak and will need to arrest the sequence of defeats to keep their semifinals hopes alive. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, is already eliminated from the tournament but will have its eye on a top-eight finish which will seal a Champions Trophy 2025 spot.

When will NZ vs SL World Cup 2023 match be played?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be played on Thursday, November 9.

Where will NZ vs SL World Cup 2023 match be held?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will NZ vs SL World Cup 2023 match start?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will begin at 2:00 PM IST. The toss will be at 1:30 PM IST.

Where to watch NZ vs SL World Cup 2023 match on TV?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch NZ vs SL World Cup 2023 online?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

New Zealand /

Sri Lanka /

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NZ vs SL Live Streaming Info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka CWC match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Saka stars as Arsenal beats Sevilla 2-0 in Champions League; PSV edges Lens
    AP
  4. Real Madrid eases past Braga, qualifies for Champions League knockouts; Union ends losing streak
    AP
  5. Late Harry Kane double-goal sends Bayern Munich past Galatasaray and into the Champions League Round of 16
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. NZ vs SL Live Streaming Info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka CWC match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after ENG vs NED: England rises to 7th place after Netherlands win
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs NED: Woakes becomes first No. 8 England batter to score ODI World Cup fifty
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ben Stokes smashes maiden World Cup hundred during ENG vs NED match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NZ vs SL Live Streaming Info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka CWC match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Saka stars as Arsenal beats Sevilla 2-0 in Champions League; PSV edges Lens
    AP
  4. Real Madrid eases past Braga, qualifies for Champions League knockouts; Union ends losing streak
    AP
  5. Late Harry Kane double-goal sends Bayern Munich past Galatasaray and into the Champions League Round of 16
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment