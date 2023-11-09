NZ vs SL Live Streaming Info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka CWC match today?

New Zealand and Sri Lanka will lock horns in a ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The Kiwis head into the match on a four-match losing streak and will need to arrest the sequence of defeats to keep their semifinals hopes alive. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, is already eliminated from the tournament but will have its eye on a top-eight finish which will seal a Champions Trophy 2025 spot.

When will NZ vs SL World Cup 2023 match be played?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be played on Thursday, November 9.

Where will NZ vs SL World Cup 2023 match be held?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will NZ vs SL World Cup 2023 match start?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will begin at 2:00 PM IST. The toss will be at 1:30 PM IST.

Where to watch NZ vs SL World Cup 2023 match on TV?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch NZ vs SL World Cup 2023 online?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.