MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Top ten bowling records from ODI World Cup 2023

Throughout the tournament, bowlers across teams produced some incredible performances, bringing balance to the contest between bat and ball.

Published : Nov 20, 2023 17:01 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of Australia’s David Warner during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia.
India’s Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of Australia’s David Warner during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia. | Photo Credit: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI
infoIcon

India’s Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of Australia’s David Warner during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia. | Photo Credit: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI

The ODI World Cup 2023 came to an end on Sunday with Australia beating India in the final to secure a record-extending title.

Throughout the tournament, bowlers across teams produced some incredible performances, bringing balance to the contest between bat and ball.

Here are the top 10 bowling records to be broken in ODI World Cup 2023:

1. Shami becomes first Indian to take an ODI seven-for

Right-arm pacer Mohammed Shami demolished the New Zealand batting unit in the semifinal, to help his side to a big win, with a first-ever ODI seven-wicket haul by an Indian.

2. Shami again!

Shami took 24 wickets in the World Cup - the most by an Indian in a single edition. During the course of the World Cup, the pacer also went past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath (44) for most wickets by an Indian in ODI World Cups. The 33-year-old ended the World Cup with 55 wickets.

3. Shami, again, sorry!

During his exploit against New Zealand in the semifinal, Shami also became the first bowler to take four five-wicket hauls in ODI World Cups. He was tied with Australa’s Mitchell Starc who picked three fifers - two in the 2019 World Cup and one in 2015.

4. Shami, for one last time!

Shami also became the fastest bowler to 50 ODI World Cup wickets (17 matches), during his side’s semifinal encounter against New Zealand.

5. Zampa equals Murali

Australia’s Adam Zampa took 23 wickets in this World Cup, going level with Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan for most wickets taken by a spinner in an ODI World Cup.

6. Jadeja joins Yuvraj

Ravindra Jadeja became the second Indian spinner to take an ODI World Cup fifer, after Yuvraj Singh, during his side’s league stage match against South Africa in Kolkata. The left-arm spinner ended with five for 33, which is also his best ODI figures.

7. Bas de Leede’s horror day

Netherlands’ Bas de Leede registered the unwanted record for conceding the most runs in an ODI innings during his side’s clash against Australia in Delhi. The right-arm medium-pacer conceded 115 runs in his 10 overs, going past Mick Lewis and Adam Zampa’s tally of 113 in as many overs.

8. Madushanka’s dream debut

Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka ended his first ODI World Cup with 21 wickets, the most by a debutant in the tournament.

9. Starc goes past Malinga

Australia’s Starc went past Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga (56) to become the third-highest wicket taker in ODI World Cups. The left-arm pacer ended the tournament with 65 wickets, only behind Glenn Mcgrath and Muralitharan.

10. Captain Cummins

Australia’s Pat Cummins recorded the best bowling figures by a captain in an ODI World Cup final. The right-arm pacer took two wickets for 34 runs, bettering the figures of compatriot Allan Border (2/38).

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Top ten bowling records from ODI World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  2. Top ten batting records from ODI World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024 Qualifiers: ‘No room for sloppiness’ as Southgate targets No. 1 ranking for England
    AFP
  4. World Cup 2023: Labuschagne makes it count after initial snub from Australia squad
    Shayan Acharya
  5. China women’s football coach Shui sacked over Paris Olympics qualification failure
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. Top ten batting records from ODI World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  2. Top ten bowling records from ODI World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Cup 2023: Labuschagne makes it count after initial snub from Australia squad
    Shayan Acharya
  4. ICC World Cup 2023: Every genuine Indian cricket lover should be proud of this team, says Gavaskar
    Sunil Gavaskar
  5. Cummins’ captaincy in World Cup final was brilliant: Paine
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Top ten bowling records from ODI World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  2. Top ten batting records from ODI World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024 Qualifiers: ‘No room for sloppiness’ as Southgate targets No. 1 ranking for England
    AFP
  4. World Cup 2023: Labuschagne makes it count after initial snub from Australia squad
    Shayan Acharya
  5. China women’s football coach Shui sacked over Paris Olympics qualification failure
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment