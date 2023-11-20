Top ten bowling records from ODI World Cup 2023

The ODI World Cup 2023 came to an end on Sunday with Australia beating India in the final to secure a record-extending title.

Throughout the tournament, bowlers across teams produced some incredible performances, bringing balance to the contest between bat and ball.

Here are the top 10 bowling records to be broken in ODI World Cup 2023:

1. Shami becomes first Indian to take an ODI seven-for

Right-arm pacer Mohammed Shami demolished the New Zealand batting unit in the semifinal, to help his side to a big win, with a first-ever ODI seven-wicket haul by an Indian.

2. Shami again!

Shami took 24 wickets in the World Cup - the most by an Indian in a single edition. During the course of the World Cup, the pacer also went past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath (44) for most wickets by an Indian in ODI World Cups. The 33-year-old ended the World Cup with 55 wickets.

3. Shami, again, sorry!

During his exploit against New Zealand in the semifinal, Shami also became the first bowler to take four five-wicket hauls in ODI World Cups. He was tied with Australa’s Mitchell Starc who picked three fifers - two in the 2019 World Cup and one in 2015.

4. Shami, for one last time!

Shami also became the fastest bowler to 50 ODI World Cup wickets (17 matches), during his side’s semifinal encounter against New Zealand.

5. Zampa equals Murali

Australia’s Adam Zampa took 23 wickets in this World Cup, going level with Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan for most wickets taken by a spinner in an ODI World Cup.

6. Jadeja joins Yuvraj

Ravindra Jadeja became the second Indian spinner to take an ODI World Cup fifer, after Yuvraj Singh, during his side’s league stage match against South Africa in Kolkata. The left-arm spinner ended with five for 33, which is also his best ODI figures.

7. Bas de Leede’s horror day

Netherlands’ Bas de Leede registered the unwanted record for conceding the most runs in an ODI innings during his side’s clash against Australia in Delhi. The right-arm medium-pacer conceded 115 runs in his 10 overs, going past Mick Lewis and Adam Zampa’s tally of 113 in as many overs.

8. Madushanka’s dream debut

Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka ended his first ODI World Cup with 21 wickets, the most by a debutant in the tournament.

9. Starc goes past Malinga

Australia’s Starc went past Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga (56) to become the third-highest wicket taker in ODI World Cups. The left-arm pacer ended the tournament with 65 wickets, only behind Glenn Mcgrath and Muralitharan.

10. Captain Cummins

Australia’s Pat Cummins recorded the best bowling figures by a captain in an ODI World Cup final. The right-arm pacer took two wickets for 34 runs, bettering the figures of compatriot Allan Border (2/38).