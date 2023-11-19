ODI World Cup: Top five highest scores by Indians in WC finals

Though no Indian has yet scored a century in an ODI World Cup final, some knocks have stood the test of time and paved the way for the two titles India has won so far, while some have come in an agonising defeat.

Here are the top five highest scores by Indians in ODI World Cup finals:

GAUTAM GAMBHIR - 97 (122) vs Sri lanka (2011)

The stylish left-hander came the closest to becoming the first India centurion in an ODI World Cup final during his match-winning innings in the 2011 summit clash against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium. After Virender Sehwag fell in the first over, Gambhir struck three key partnerships, with Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh, to all but seal the highest successful run-chase in a World Cup final.

MS DHONI - 91* (79) vs Sri Lanka (2011)

The skipper promoted himself up the order and struck a 109-run partnership with Gambhir to steady the innings and then changed gears during a brisk unbeaten 54-run stand with Yuvraj Singh. In the 49th over, Dhoni sealed the win with an iconic six off Nuwan Kulasekara to help India lift its second World Cup title and first in 28 years. It was only fitting that the Player-of-the-Match in the final and the Player-of-the-Series were at the crease when history was scripted.

VIRENDER SEHWAG - 82 (81) vs Australia (2003)

The flamboyant opener played a lone hand in India’s humiliating defeat to the invincible Aussies in the 2003 final at Johannesburg. Set an insurmountable 360, Sehwag was the only Indian who looked to take on the opposition but his 81-ball 82 was no match for Ricky Ponting and Damien Martyn’s onslaught in the first innings.

RAHUL DRAVID - 47 (57) vs Australia (2003)

Dravid played a supporting role as Sehwag tried to give India a shot at an unlikely. The duo stitched an 88-run alliance for the fourth wicket that gave some respectability to India’s reply (234). Dravid’s 57-ball 47 included just two boundaries and by the time he was dismissed in the 32nd over, India was left needing more than 9.5 runs an over.

KRIS SRIKKANTH - 38 (57) vs West Indies (1983)

Against a ruthless West Indies pace quartet, Srikkanth’s 38 runs were worth their weight in gold and the most scored by a batter in a thrilling low-scoring final in 1983. After Sunil Gavaskar was dismissed early by Andy Roberts, Srikkanth and Mohinder Amarnath put on 57 crucial runs for the second wicket before India was bundled out for 183.