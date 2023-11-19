In 1992, ICC introduced the Player of the Tournament award to recognise the most outstanding performer in the World Cup.
New Zealand’s Martin Crowe was the first winner of the prize, while Sachin Tendulkar became the first Indian to win it, in 2003.
Here is a look at all the Player of the Tournament award winners:
ALL WORLD CUP PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENTS AND THEIR PERFORMANCES
- 1992 - Martin Crowe (NZ) - 456 runs
- 1996 - Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) - 221 runs and six wickets
- 1999 - Lance Klusener (SA) - 281 runs and 17 wickets
- 2003 - Sachin Tendulkar (IND) - 673 runs and two wickets
- 2007 - Glenn McGrath (AUS) - 26 wickets
- 2011 - Yuvraj Singh (IND) - 362 Runs and 15 wickets
- 2015 - Mitchell Starc (AUS) - 22 Wickets
- 2019 - Kane Williamson (NZ) - 578 runs and 2 wickets; captaincy
