In 1992, ICC introduced the Player of the Tournament award to recognise the most outstanding performer in the World Cup.

New Zealand’s Martin Crowe was the first winner of the prize, while Sachin Tendulkar became the first Indian to win it, in 2003.

Here is a look at all the Player of the Tournament award winners:

ALL WORLD CUP PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENTS AND THEIR PERFORMANCES

1992 - Martin Crowe (NZ) - 456 runs

1996 - Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) - 221 runs and six wickets

1999 - Lance Klusener (SA) - 281 runs and 17 wickets

2003 - Sachin Tendulkar (IND) - 673 runs and two wickets

2007 - Glenn McGrath (AUS) - 26 wickets

2011 - Yuvraj Singh (IND) - 362 Runs and 15 wickets

2015 - Mitchell Starc (AUS) - 22 Wickets

2019 - Kane Williamson (NZ) - 578 runs and 2 wickets; captaincy