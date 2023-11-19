From MS Dhoni’s match-winning knock in 2011 to Ricky Ponting’s onslaught in 2003 against India, the ODI World Cup has seen some memorable performances in the finals.

Across the 12 editions of the tournament, the Player of the Match award winner in the final has been selected from the winning side.

Here is a look at all the Player of the Match award winners in the finals:

ALL WORLD CUP FINAL PLAYER OF THE MATCH WINNERS

Clive Lloyd (West Indies) - 102 (85) & 1/38 vs Australia, Lord’s, 1975

Viv Richards (West Indies) - 138* (157) vs England, Lord’s, 1979

Mohinder Amarnath (India) - 26 (80) & 3/12 vs West Indies, Lord’s, 1983

David Boon (Australia) - 75 (125) vs England, Kolkata, 1987

Wasim Akram (Pakistan) - 33 (18) & 3/49 vs England, Melbourne, 1992

Aravinda de Silva (Sri Lanka) - 107* (124) & 3/42 vs Australia, Lahore, 1996

Shane Warne (Australia) - 4/33 vs Pakistan, Lord’s, 1999

Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 140* (121) vs India, Johannesburg, 2003

Adam Gilchrist (Australia) - 149 (104) vs Sri Lanka, Bridgetown, 2007

MS Dhoni (India) - 91* (79) vs Sri Lanka, Mumbai, 2011

James Faulkner (Australia) - 3/36 vs New Zealand, Melbourne, 2015

Ben Stokes (England) - 84* (98) vs New Zealand, Lord’s, 2019