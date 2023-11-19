From MS Dhoni’s match-winning knock in 2011 to Ricky Ponting’s onslaught in 2003 against India, the ODI World Cup has seen some memorable performances in the finals.
Across the 12 editions of the tournament, the Player of the Match award winner in the final has been selected from the winning side.
Here is a look at all the Player of the Match award winners in the finals:
ALL WORLD CUP FINAL PLAYER OF THE MATCH WINNERS
- Clive Lloyd (West Indies) - 102 (85) & 1/38 vs Australia, Lord’s, 1975
- Viv Richards (West Indies) - 138* (157) vs England, Lord’s, 1979
- Mohinder Amarnath (India) - 26 (80) & 3/12 vs West Indies, Lord’s, 1983
- David Boon (Australia) - 75 (125) vs England, Kolkata, 1987
- Wasim Akram (Pakistan) - 33 (18) & 3/49 vs England, Melbourne, 1992
- Aravinda de Silva (Sri Lanka) - 107* (124) & 3/42 vs Australia, Lahore, 1996
- Shane Warne (Australia) - 4/33 vs Pakistan, Lord’s, 1999
- Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 140* (121) vs India, Johannesburg, 2003
- Adam Gilchrist (Australia) - 149 (104) vs Sri Lanka, Bridgetown, 2007
- MS Dhoni (India) - 91* (79) vs Sri Lanka, Mumbai, 2011
- James Faulkner (Australia) - 3/36 vs New Zealand, Melbourne, 2015
- Ben Stokes (England) - 84* (98) vs New Zealand, Lord’s, 2019
Latest on Sportstar
- England boss Southgate will not gamble on player fitness at Euro 2024
- India vs Australia, Live Score World Cup 2023 Final: India hunts 3rd World title; predicted XI, streaming info
- ODI World Cup Finals: Full list of Player of the Match award winners from 1975 to 2019
- India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 Final: IND vs AUS predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
- Italy promises to take risks against Ukraine with Euro 2024 spot at stake
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE