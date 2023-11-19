  • Clive Lloyd (West Indies) - 102 (85) & 1/38 vs Australia, Lord’s, 1975
  • Viv Richards (West Indies) - 138* (157) vs England, Lord’s, 1979
  • Mohinder Amarnath (India) - 26 (80) & 3/12 vs West Indies, Lord’s, 1983
  • David Boon (Australia) - 75 (125) vs England, Kolkata, 1987
  • Wasim Akram (Pakistan) - 33 (18) & 3/49 vs England, Melbourne, 1992
  • Aravinda de Silva (Sri Lanka) - 107* (124) & 3/42 vs Australia, Lahore, 1996
  • Shane Warne (Australia) - 4/33 vs Pakistan, Lord’s, 1999
  • Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 140* (121) vs India, Johannesburg, 2003
  • Adam Gilchrist (Australia) - 149 (104) vs Sri Lanka, Bridgetown, 2007
  • MS Dhoni (India) - 91* (79) vs Sri Lanka, Mumbai, 2011
  • James Faulkner (Australia) - 3/36 vs New Zealand, Melbourne, 2015
  • Ben Stokes (England) - 84* (98) vs New Zealand, Lord’s, 2019