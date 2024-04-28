Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
RCB comes into the game on the back of a convincing 35-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Meanwhile, GT suffered a narrow four-run defeat against Delhi Capitals in its last game.
Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for GT vs RCB:
Gujarat Titans Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, M. Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad.
Bowl 1st: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, M. Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Sandeep Warrier.
Impact Player options: Sandeep Warrier/Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Manav Suthar.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.
Bowl 1st: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson.
Impact Player options: Lockie Ferguson/Rajat Patidar, Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Saurav Chauhan, Anuj Rawat.
GT vs RCB DREAM11 PREDICTION
WICKETKEEPER
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
THE SQUADS
GUJARAT TITANS
ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU
Latest on Sportstar
- GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing XI, squads, fantasy team
- GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match
- GT vs RCB, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record; overall stats - most runs, wickets
- PAK vs NZ, 5th T20I: Afridi, spinners help Pakistan level series against spirited New Zealand
- Uber Cup 2024: Indian women’s team beats Singapore in second group match
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE