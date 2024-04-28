GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing XI, squads, fantasy team

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

RCB comes into the game on the back of a convincing 35-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Meanwhile, GT suffered a narrow four-run defeat against Delhi Capitals in its last game.

Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for GT vs RCB:

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, M. Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad.

Bowl 1st: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, M. Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Sandeep Warrier.

Impact Player options: Sandeep Warrier/Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Manav Suthar.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.

Bowl 1st: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson.

Impact Player options: Lockie Ferguson/Rajat Patidar, Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Saurav Chauhan, Anuj Rawat.

GT vs RCB DREAM11 PREDICTION WICKETKEEPER Dinesh Karthik BATTERS Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar ALL-ROUNDERS Will Jacks, Cameron Green (vc) BOWLERS Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad Team Composition: GT 5:6 RCB Credits Left: 10.5