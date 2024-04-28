MagazineBuy Print

GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing XI, squads, fantasy team

GT vs RCB, IPL 2024: Get all the fantasy team predictions, squads, predicted playing XI and line-ups for the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Published : Apr 28, 2024 11:58 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli plays a shot during a practice session.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli plays a shot during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli plays a shot during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

RCB comes into the game on the back of a convincing 35-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Meanwhile, GT suffered a narrow four-run defeat against Delhi Capitals in its last game.

Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for GT vs RCB:

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, M. Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad.

Bowl 1st: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, M. Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Sandeep Warrier.

Impact Player options: Sandeep Warrier/Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Manav Suthar.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.

Bowl 1st: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson.

Impact Player options: Lockie Ferguson/Rajat Patidar, Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Saurav Chauhan, Anuj Rawat.

GT vs RCB DREAM11 PREDICTION
WICKETKEEPER
Dinesh Karthik
BATTERS
Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar
ALL-ROUNDERS
Will Jacks, Cameron Green (vc)
BOWLERS
Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad
Team Composition: GT 5:6 RCB Credits Left: 10.5
THE SQUADS
GUJARAT TITANS
Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath. 
ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU
Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan. 

