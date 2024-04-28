GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to maintain its winning momentum when it takes on Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

RCB comes into the game on the back of a convincing 35-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Meanwhile, GT suffered a narrow four-run defeat against Delhi Capitals in its last game.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match be played?

The Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

When will the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match be played?

The Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be played on April 28, 2024.

What time will the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match start?

The Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match take place?

The toss for the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match on April 28?

The Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be televised live on the Star SportsNetwork in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match online?

The Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.