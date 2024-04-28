MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match

GT vs RCB IPL 2024: Get the live streaming info for the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL match set to happen on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Published : Apr 28, 2024 11:28 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill in action against Rajasthan Royals.
Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill in action against Rajasthan Royals. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill in action against Rajasthan Royals. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to maintain its winning momentum when it takes on Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

RCB comes into the game on the back of a convincing 35-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Meanwhile, GT suffered a narrow four-run defeat against Delhi Capitals in its last game.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match be played?

The Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

When will the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match be played?

The Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be played on April 28, 2024.

What time will the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match start?

The Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match take place?

The toss for the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match on April 28?

The Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be televised live on the Star SportsNetwork in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match online?

The Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Gujarat Titans /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match
    Team Sportstar
  2. GT vs RCB, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record; overall stats - most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs NZ, 5th T20I: Afridi, spinners help Pakistan level series against spirited New Zealand
    AP
  4. Uber Cup 2024: Indian women’s team beats Singapore in second group match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Archery World Cup 2024: Indian men’s team upsets Olympic champion Korea to bag historic gold after 14 years
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match
    Team Sportstar
  2. GT vs RCB, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record; overall stats - most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Playing XI, squads, fantasy team
    Team Sportstar
  4. CSK vs SRH head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad; most runs, wickets and other numbers
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK vs SRH, IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match
    Team Sportstar
  2. GT vs RCB, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record; overall stats - most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs NZ, 5th T20I: Afridi, spinners help Pakistan level series against spirited New Zealand
    AP
  4. Uber Cup 2024: Indian women’s team beats Singapore in second group match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Archery World Cup 2024: Indian men’s team upsets Olympic champion Korea to bag historic gold after 14 years
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment