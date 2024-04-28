GT vs RCB, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record; overall stats - most runs, wickets

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to maintain its winning momentum when it takes on Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

RCB comes into the game on the back of a convincing 35-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Meanwhile, GT suffered a narrow four-run defeat against Delhi Capitals in its last game.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

GT vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 3 GT won: 2 RCB won: 1 Last result: GT won by six wickets (Bengaluru, 2023)

This will be the first time these two sides will meet at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

GT OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT NARENDRA MODI STADIUM Matches played: 14 GT won: 8 GT lost: 6 Last result: Lost to DC by six wickets (April 2024) GT highest score: 233/3 vs MI (2023) GT lowest score: 89 all-out vs DC (2024)

MOST RUNS IN GT vs RCB IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Strike Rate Average HS Virat Kohli (RCB) 3 232 138.09 116.00 101* Shubman Gill (GT) 3 136 161.90 68.00 104* Glenn Maxwell (RCB) 3 84 204.87 42.00 40*

MOST WICKETS IN GT vs RCB IPL MATCHES