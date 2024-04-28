MagazineBuy Print

GT vs RCB, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record; overall stats - most runs, wickets

GT vs RCB, IPL 2024: Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match on Sunday. 

Published : Apr 28, 2024 11:27 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli watches the ball after playing a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli watches the ball after playing a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: NOAH SEELAM/AFP
infoIcon

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli watches the ball after playing a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: NOAH SEELAM/AFP

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to maintain its winning momentum when it takes on Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

RCB comes into the game on the back of a convincing 35-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Meanwhile, GT suffered a narrow four-run defeat against Delhi Capitals in its last game.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

GT vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 3
GT won: 2
RCB won: 1
Last result: GT won by six wickets (Bengaluru, 2023)

This will be the first time these two sides will meet at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

GT OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT NARENDRA MODI STADIUM
Matches played: 14
GT won: 8
GT lost: 6
Last result: Lost to DC by six wickets (April 2024)
GT highest score: 233/3 vs MI (2023)
GT lowest score: 89 all-out vs DC (2024)

MOST RUNS IN GT vs RCB IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Strike Rate Average HS
Virat Kohli (RCB) 3 232 138.09 116.00 101*
Shubman Gill (GT) 3 136 161.90 68.00 104*
Glenn Maxwell (RCB) 3 84 204.87 42.00 40*

MOST WICKETS IN GT vs RCB IPL MATCHES

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Econ. Average BBI
Rashid Khan (GT) 3 4 7.08 21.25 2/32
Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) 2 3 6.62 17.66 2/28
Josh Hazlewood (RCB) 2 2 10.00 37.50 2/39

Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

