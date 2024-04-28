GT vs RCB, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record; overall stats - most runs, wickets

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to maintain its winning momentum when it takes on Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
RCB comes into the game on the back of a convincing 35-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Meanwhile, GT suffered a narrow four-run defeat against Delhi Capitals in its last game.
Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:
GT vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
This will be the first time these two sides will meet at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
GT OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT NARENDRA MODI STADIUM
MOST RUNS IN GT vs RCB IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Strike Rate
|Average
|HS
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|3
|232
|138.09
|116.00
|101*
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|3
|136
|161.90
|68.00
|104*
|Glenn Maxwell (RCB)
|3
|84
|204.87
|42.00
|40*
MOST WICKETS IN GT vs RCB IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Average
|BBI
|Rashid Khan (GT)
|3
|4
|7.08
|21.25
|2/32
|Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB)
|2
|3
|6.62
|17.66
|2/28
|Josh Hazlewood (RCB)
|2
|2
|10.00
|37.50
|2/39
