CSK vs SRH head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad; most runs, wickets and other numbers

Chennai Super Kings will host third-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai on Sunday.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

CSK vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 20 Chennai Super Kings won: 14 Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 6 Last result: Chennai Super Kings went down by 6 wickets (Hyderabad; April 5, 2024)

CSK vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT CHEPAUK Matches played: 4 CSK won: 4 SRH won: 0 Last result: Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets (April 21, 2024)

CSK OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT CHEPAUK Matches played: 68 Won: 48 Lost: 19 Tied: 1 N/R: 0 Last result: Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets (April 23, 2024) Highest score: 246/5 (20) vs Rajasthan Royals (April 3, 2010) Lowest score (in a losing cause): 109 (17.4) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (now Royal Challengers Bengaluru) (April 26, 2019)

MOST RUNS IN CSK vs SRH IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. SR HS Kane Williamson (SRH) 12 417 41.70 132.80 84 David Warner (SRH) 9 405 45.00 142.60 90 MS Dhoni (CSK) 15 362 51.71 139.76 67*

MOST WICKETS IN CSK vs SRH IPL MATCHES