CSK vs SRH head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad; most runs, wickets and other numbers

Chennai Super Kings will host third-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai on Sunday.
Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:
CSK vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 20
Chennai Super Kings won: 14
Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 6
Last result: Chennai Super Kings went down by 6 wickets (Hyderabad; April 5, 2024)
CSK vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT CHEPAUK
Matches played: 4
CSK won: 4
SRH won: 0
Last result: Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets (April 21, 2024)
CSK OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT CHEPAUK
Matches played: 68
Won: 48
Lost: 19
Tied: 1
N/R: 0
Last result: Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets (April 23, 2024)
Highest score: 246/5 (20) vs Rajasthan Royals (April 3, 2010)
Lowest score (in a losing cause): 109 (17.4) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (now Royal Challengers Bengaluru) (April 26, 2019)
MOST RUNS IN CSK vs SRH IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|SR
|HS
|Kane Williamson (SRH)
|12
|417
|41.70
|132.80
|84
|David Warner (SRH)
|9
|405
|45.00
|142.60
|90
|MS Dhoni (CSK)
|15
|362
|51.71
|139.76
|67*
MOST WICKETS IN CSK vs SRH IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Dwayne Bravo (CSK)
|13
|18
|8.05
|21.77
|3/25
|Deepak Chahar (CSK)
|11
|10
|7.09
|29.20
|3/15
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)
|16
|10
|6.77
|40.20
|2/23
