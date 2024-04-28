MagazineBuy Print

CSK vs SRH head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad; most runs, wickets and other numbers

IPL 2024, CSK vs SRH: Get all the head-to-head stats, numbers and overall records for the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match.

Published : Apr 28, 2024 06:47 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
SRH and CSK captains Pat Cummins (left) and Ruturaj Gaikwad during toss.
SRH and CSK captains Pat Cummins (left) and Ruturaj Gaikwad during toss. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu
infoIcon

SRH and CSK captains Pat Cummins (left) and Ruturaj Gaikwad during toss. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu

Chennai Super Kings will host third-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai on Sunday.

Also follow | LSG vs RR live

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

CSK vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 20
Chennai Super Kings won: 14
Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 6
Last result: Chennai Super Kings went down by 6 wickets (Hyderabad; April 5, 2024)
CSK vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT CHEPAUK
Matches played: 4
CSK won: 4
SRH won: 0
Last result: Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets (April 21, 2024)
CSK OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT CHEPAUK
Matches played: 68
Won: 48
Lost: 19
Tied: 1
N/R: 0
Last result: Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets (April 23, 2024)
Highest score: 246/5 (20) vs Rajasthan Royals (April 3, 2010)
Lowest score (in a losing cause): 109 (17.4) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (now Royal Challengers Bengaluru) (April 26, 2019)

MOST RUNS IN CSK vs SRH IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. SR HS
Kane Williamson (SRH) 12 417 41.70 132.80 84
David Warner (SRH) 9 405 45.00 142.60 90
MS Dhoni (CSK) 15 362 51.71 139.76 67*

MOST WICKETS IN CSK vs SRH IPL MATCHES

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Dwayne Bravo (CSK) 13 18 8.05 21.77 3/25
Deepak Chahar (CSK) 11 10 7.09 29.20 3/15
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) 16 10 6.77 40.20 2/23

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
