Virat Kohli was adjudged player of the tournament after Australia beat India in the ICC ODI World Cup final played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Kohli scored 765 runs in 11 innings including three centuries and six fifties. The 35-year-old averaged 95.62 and scored runs at a strike rate of 90.31.

In the final against Australia, he scored 54 off 63 balls. During the World Cup campaign, Kohli also broke the world record of Sachin Tendulkar and reached his 50th ODI century which he scored against

ALL WORLD CUP PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENTS AND THEIR PERFORMANCES

1992 - Martin Crowe (NZ) - 456 runs

1996 - Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) - 221 runs and six wickets

1999 - Lance Klusener (SA) - 281 runs and 17 wickets

2003 - Sachin Tendulkar (IND) - 673 runs and two wickets

2007 - Glenn McGrath (AUS) - 26 wickets

2011 - Yuvraj Singh (IND) - 362 Runs and 15 wickets

2015 - Mitchell Starc (AUS) - 22 Wickets

2019 - Kane Williamson (NZ) - 578 runs and 2 wickets; captaincy

2023 - Virat Kohli (IND) - 765 runs and 1 wicket