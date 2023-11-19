  • 1992 - Martin Crowe (NZ) - 456 runs
  • 1996 - Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) - 221 runs and six wickets
  • 1999 - Lance Klusener (SA) - 281 runs and 17 wickets
  • 2003 - Sachin Tendulkar (IND) - 673 runs and two wickets
  • 2007 - Glenn McGrath (AUS) - 26 wickets
  • 2011 - Yuvraj Singh (IND) - 362 Runs and 15 wickets
  • 2015 - Mitchell Starc (AUS) - 22 Wickets
  • 2019 - Kane Williamson (NZ) - 578 runs and 2 wickets; captaincy
  • 2023 - Virat Kohli (IND) - 765 runs and 1 wicket