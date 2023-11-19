Virat Kohli was adjudged player of the tournament after Australia beat India in the ICC ODI World Cup final played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Kohli scored 765 runs in 11 innings including three centuries and six fifties. The 35-year-old averaged 95.62 and scored runs at a strike rate of 90.31.
In the final against Australia, he scored 54 off 63 balls. During the World Cup campaign, Kohli also broke the world record of Sachin Tendulkar and reached his 50th ODI century which he scored against
ALL WORLD CUP PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENTS AND THEIR PERFORMANCES
- 1992 - Martin Crowe (NZ) - 456 runs
- 1996 - Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) - 221 runs and six wickets
- 1999 - Lance Klusener (SA) - 281 runs and 17 wickets
- 2003 - Sachin Tendulkar (IND) - 673 runs and two wickets
- 2007 - Glenn McGrath (AUS) - 26 wickets
- 2011 - Yuvraj Singh (IND) - 362 Runs and 15 wickets
- 2015 - Mitchell Starc (AUS) - 22 Wickets
- 2019 - Kane Williamson (NZ) - 578 runs and 2 wickets; captaincy
- 2023 - Virat Kohli (IND) - 765 runs and 1 wicket
