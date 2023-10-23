Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: Babar wins toss; PAK to bat first; Shadab returns to playing XI

PAK vs AFG PREVIEW

While the on-field rivalry between Pakistan and Afghanistan is still in its infancy, crowd disturbances, edge-of-the-seat finishes, and scuffles between players have already lent it the kind of rhetoric that perhaps better describes events in a bullring than in a cricket stadium.

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday is a good chance to see if the on-field action has retained a similar needle.

Afghanistan’s spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Mohammad Nabi can pose a challenge to Pakistan’s unstable middle order if they find their rhythm.

The way Afghanistan deploys Rashid will also influence the result.

Against India, Rashid came in to bowl when the score was 125-0 in 14 overs, which seemed an odd choice. However, against England, he entered the game when the Three Lions were 82 for 3 off 16 overs, precisely where he excels.

- Ayan Acharya

Read full preview in the link below