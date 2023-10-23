Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: Babar wins toss; PAK to bat first; Shadab returns to playing XI

Key Updates
- October 23, 2023 13:36Playing XI
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad
- October 23, 2023 13:32Toss update
Pakistan wins the toss and chooses to bat first.
Shadab returns to the playing XI for Pakistan. He replaces Nawaz who is down with fever.
Noor Ahmad in for Fazalhaq Farooqi for Afghanistan.
- October 23, 2023 13:26Pitch Report
The PAK vs AFG match will be played on the same pitch used during the IND vs AUS game.
“Not a blade of grass. Expect the spinners to do well,” says Aaron Finch.
“In Chennai there are generally slow pitches. This is the slowest of them all,” says Mpumelelo Mbangwa.
- October 23, 2023 13:17Two Indians leading the charge after India’s 5th win
- October 23, 2023 13:11Leading run scorers in PAK vs AFG
- October 23, 2023 12:58Strong words from Imam ahead of today’s game
PAK vs AFG, ICC World Cup 2023: You will see a new Pakistan team against Afghanistan, says Imam
Following the clash against Afghanistan, Pakistan will take on South Africa in four days at the same venue. If one or the other fixture slips away from Imam’s side, the chances of qualification will further diminish.
- October 23, 2023 12:44PAK vs AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS
Matches played: 7
Pakistan won: 7
Afghanistan won: 0
Last result: Pakistan won by 59 runs (Colombo, 2023)
- October 23, 2023 12:34A crucial game for both sides
- October 23, 2023 12:20LIVE STREAMING INFO
What time will PAK vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?
The Pakistan vs Afghanistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.
Where can one watch PAK vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match?
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.
Where to watch live streaming of PAK vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match?
The ICC World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- October 23, 2023 12:11PAK vs AFG PREVIEW
While the on-field rivalry between Pakistan and Afghanistan is still in its infancy, crowd disturbances, edge-of-the-seat finishes, and scuffles between players have already lent it the kind of rhetoric that perhaps better describes events in a bullring than in a cricket stadium.
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday is a good chance to see if the on-field action has retained a similar needle.
Afghanistan’s spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Mohammad Nabi can pose a challenge to Pakistan’s unstable middle order if they find their rhythm.
The way Afghanistan deploys Rashid will also influence the result.
Against India, Rashid came in to bowl when the score was 125-0 in 14 overs, which seemed an odd choice. However, against England, he entered the game when the Three Lions were 82 for 3 off 16 overs, precisely where he excels.
- Ayan Acharya
Read full preview in the link below
