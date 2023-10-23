MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: Babar wins toss; PAK to bat first; Shadab returns to playing XI

PAK vs AFG, Live Score: Follow the live score updates and commentary from the Pakistan vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 match at Chepauk.

Updated : Oct 23, 2023 13:43 IST

Team Sportstar
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. | Photo Credit: PTI

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Key Updates
  • October 23, 2023 13:36
    Playing XI

    Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf

    Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad

  • October 23, 2023 13:32
    Toss update

    Pakistan wins the toss and chooses to bat first.

    Shadab returns to the playing XI for Pakistan. He replaces Nawaz who is down with fever.

    Noor Ahmad in for Fazalhaq Farooqi for Afghanistan.

  • October 23, 2023 13:26
    Pitch Report

    The PAK vs AFG match will be played on the same pitch used during the IND vs AUS game.

    “Not a blade of grass. Expect the spinners to do well,” says Aaron Finch.

    “In Chennai there are generally slow pitches. This is the slowest of them all,” says Mpumelelo Mbangwa.

  • October 23, 2023 13:17
    Two Indians leading the charge after India’s 5th win
  • October 23, 2023 13:11
    Leading run scorers in PAK vs AFG

    pak afg runs.jpg

  • October 23, 2023 12:58
    Strong words from Imam ahead of today’s game

    PAK vs AFG, ICC World Cup 2023: You will see a new Pakistan team against Afghanistan, says Imam

    Following the clash against Afghanistan, Pakistan will take on South Africa in four days at the same venue. If one or the other fixture slips away from Imam’s side, the chances of qualification will further diminish.

  • October 23, 2023 12:44
    PAK vs AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS

    Matches played: 7

    Pakistan won: 7

    Afghanistan won: 0

    Last result: Pakistan won by 59 runs (Colombo, 2023)

  • October 23, 2023 12:34
    A crucial game for both sides
  • October 23, 2023 12:20
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    What time will PAK vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

    The Pakistan vs Afghanistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

    Where can one watch PAK vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match?

    The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

    Where to watch live streaming of PAK vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match?

    The ICC World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • October 23, 2023 12:11
    PAK vs AFG PREVIEW

    While the on-field rivalry between Pakistan and Afghanistan is still in its infancy, crowd disturbances, edge-of-the-seat finishes, and scuffles between players have already lent it the kind of rhetoric that perhaps better describes events in a bullring than in a cricket stadium.

    The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday is a good chance to see if the on-field action has retained a similar needle.

    Afghanistan’s spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Mohammad Nabi can pose a challenge to Pakistan’s unstable middle order if they find their rhythm.

    The way Afghanistan deploys Rashid will also influence the result.

    Against India, Rashid came in to bowl when the score was 125-0 in 14 overs, which seemed an odd choice. However, against England, he entered the game when the Three Lions were 82 for 3 off 16 overs, precisely where he excels.

    - Ayan Acharya

    Read full preview in the link below

    PAK vs AFG: Pakistan and Afghanistan rekindle rivalry in bid for supremacy at ICC World Cup 2023

    Pakistan vs Afghanistan: The World Cup 2023 match will be intriguing to see which team secures a victory – the team with superior skills or the one with better control of emotions.

  • October 23, 2023 12:04
    Stay Tuned

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live scores and updates from the ICC World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Chennai. Stay tuned for all updates regarding the match and live commentary.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Afghanistan /

Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: Babar wins toss; PAK to bat first; Shadab returns to playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally LIVE Updates: October 23- India in second with four golds; China leads
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: How Ravindra, Mitchell overcame Kuldeep’s mystery
    Sahil Mathur
  4. Asian Para Games 2023: Indians win three gold to begin campaign in style
    PTI
  5. IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023: Enjoyed success of teammates, no space for jealousy, says Shami on being left out
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: How Ravindra, Mitchell overcame Kuldeep’s mystery
    Sahil Mathur
  2. World Cup 2023: Brydon Carse replaces Topley in England squad
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: Babar wins toss; PAK to bat first; Shadab returns to playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  4. Former gymnast lives her dream through son at cricket World Cup
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Pakistan vs Afghanistan Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: PAK vs AFG predicted XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: Babar wins toss; PAK to bat first; Shadab returns to playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally LIVE Updates: October 23- India in second with four golds; China leads
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: How Ravindra, Mitchell overcame Kuldeep’s mystery
    Sahil Mathur
  4. Asian Para Games 2023: Indians win three gold to begin campaign in style
    PTI
  5. IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023: Enjoyed success of teammates, no space for jealousy, says Shami on being left out
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment