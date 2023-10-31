PAK vs BAN head-to-head record in ODIs: Pakistan vs Bangladesh overall stats, most runs, wickets; World Cup results

Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the ICC ODI World Cup at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Pakistan has won just two out of six games so far while Bangladesh has only won a solitary game in the tournament.

PAK vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS Matches played: 38 Pakistan won: 33 Bangladesh won: 5 Last result: Pakistan won by seven wickets (Lahore, 2023)

PAK vs BAN ODI World Cup results 1999 - Bangladesh won by 62 runs (Northampton) 2019 - Pakistan won by 94 runs (Lord’s)

PAK vs BAN - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS Highest score (PAK) - 385/7 in 50 overs (Dambulla, 2010) Lowest score (PAK) - 161/1 in 44.3 overs (Northampton, 1999) Highest score (BAN) - 329/6 in 50 overs (Mirpur, 2015) Lowest score (BAN) - 87 in 34.2 overs (Dhaka, 2000) Highest individual score (PAK) - Salman Butt - 136 (124) (Karachi, 2008) Highest individual score (BAN) - Tamim Iqbal 132 (135) (Mirpur, 2015) Best bowling figures (PAK) - Abdul Razzaq - 6/35 (Dhaka, 2002) Best bowling figures (BAN) - Mustafizur Rahman - 5/75 (Lord’s, 2019)

MOST RUNS IN PAK vs BAN ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Mohammad Yousuf (PAK) 18 893 89.30 86.36 112* Tamim Iqbal (BAN) 17 684 42.75 85.18 132 Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 17 606 43.28 85.95 108

MOST WICKETS IN PAK vs BAN ODIS