MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PAK vs BAN head-to-head record in ODIs: Pakistan vs Bangladesh overall stats, most runs, wickets; World Cup results

PAK vs BAN, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Here are all the head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match on Tuesday. 

Published : Oct 31, 2023 09:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bangladesh’s Mahmudullah Riyad during net practice ahead of their match against Pakistan.
Bangladesh’s Mahmudullah Riyad during net practice ahead of their match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Bangladesh’s Mahmudullah Riyad during net practice ahead of their match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu

Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the ICC ODI World Cup at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Pakistan has won just two out of six games so far while Bangladesh has only won a solitary game in the tournament.

PAK vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 38
Pakistan won: 33
Bangladesh won: 5
Last result: Pakistan won by seven wickets (Lahore, 2023)
PAK vs BAN ODI World Cup results
1999 - Bangladesh won by 62 runs (Northampton)
2019 - Pakistan won by 94 runs (Lord’s)
PAK vs BAN - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
Highest score (PAK) - 385/7 in 50 overs (Dambulla, 2010)
Lowest score (PAK) - 161/1 in 44.3 overs (Northampton, 1999)
Highest score (BAN) - 329/6 in 50 overs (Mirpur, 2015)
Lowest score (BAN) - 87 in 34.2 overs (Dhaka, 2000)
Highest individual score (PAK) - Salman Butt - 136 (124) (Karachi, 2008)
Highest individual score (BAN) - Tamim Iqbal 132 (135) (Mirpur, 2015)
Best bowling figures (PAK) - Abdul Razzaq - 6/35 (Dhaka, 2002)
Best bowling figures (BAN) - Mustafizur Rahman - 5/75 (Lord’s, 2019)

MOST RUNS IN PAK vs BAN ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Mohammad Yousuf (PAK) 18 893 89.30 86.36 112*
Tamim Iqbal (BAN) 17 684 42.75 85.18 132
Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 17 606 43.28 85.95 108

MOST WICKETS IN PAK vs BAN ODIS

Bowler Matches Wickets Econ. Average BBI
Shahid Afridi (PAK) 21 32 4.19 22.06 5/23
Umar Gul (PAK) 17 29 5.02 23.41 5/17
Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 17 21 4.61 34.80 2/34

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ICC World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs BAN head-to-head record in ODIs: Pakistan vs Bangladesh overall stats, most runs, wickets; World Cup results
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch PAK v BAN match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: PAK vs BAN predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch Ronaldo play in the King Cup of Champions Round of 16 match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Swiatek echoes complaints at WTA Finals after Sabalenka calls out ‘another level of disrespect’
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. PAK vs BAN head-to-head record in ODIs: Pakistan vs Bangladesh overall stats, most runs, wickets; World Cup results
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch PAK v BAN match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: PAK vs BAN predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. ODI World Cup 2023: Nobody has got a hundred so far yet, so that’s the next challenge, says coach Trott
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. ODI World Cup 2023: We did not play our best, says Sri Lanka spin coach Wijetunge after loss against Afghanistan
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs BAN head-to-head record in ODIs: Pakistan vs Bangladesh overall stats, most runs, wickets; World Cup results
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch PAK v BAN match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: PAK vs BAN predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch Ronaldo play in the King Cup of Champions Round of 16 match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Swiatek echoes complaints at WTA Finals after Sabalenka calls out ‘another level of disrespect’
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment