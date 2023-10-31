PAK vs BAN head-to-head record in ODIs: Pakistan vs Bangladesh overall stats, most runs, wickets; World Cup results

Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the ICC ODI World Cup at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.
Pakistan has won just two out of six games so far while Bangladesh has only won a solitary game in the tournament.
PAK vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 38
Pakistan won: 33
Bangladesh won: 5
Last result: Pakistan won by seven wickets (Lahore, 2023)
PAK vs BAN ODI World Cup results
1999 - Bangladesh won by 62 runs (Northampton)
2019 - Pakistan won by 94 runs (Lord’s)
PAK vs BAN - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
Highest score (PAK) - 385/7 in 50 overs (Dambulla, 2010)
Lowest score (PAK) - 161/1 in 44.3 overs (Northampton, 1999)
Highest score (BAN) - 329/6 in 50 overs (Mirpur, 2015)
Lowest score (BAN) - 87 in 34.2 overs (Dhaka, 2000)
Highest individual score (PAK) - Salman Butt - 136 (124) (Karachi, 2008)
Highest individual score (BAN) - Tamim Iqbal 132 (135) (Mirpur, 2015)
Best bowling figures (PAK) - Abdul Razzaq - 6/35 (Dhaka, 2002)
Best bowling figures (BAN) - Mustafizur Rahman - 5/75 (Lord’s, 2019)
MOST RUNS IN PAK vs BAN ODIS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Mohammad Yousuf (PAK)
|18
|893
|89.30
|86.36
|112*
|Tamim Iqbal (BAN)
|17
|684
|42.75
|85.18
|132
|Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)
|17
|606
|43.28
|85.95
|108
MOST WICKETS IN PAK vs BAN ODIS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Econ.
|Average
|BBI
|Shahid Afridi (PAK)
|21
|32
|4.19
|22.06
|5/23
|Umar Gul (PAK)
|17
|29
|5.02
|23.41
|5/17
|Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)
|17
|21
|4.61
|34.80
|2/34
