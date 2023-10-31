Pakistan vs Bangladesh live score, World Cup 2023: Toss at 1:30 PM; Can PAK still qualify for semifinal?

Preview

Troubled by their dismaying performances and the resultant backlash, Pakistan and Bangladesh will sincerely look for course correction in their World Cup engagement at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

While Pakistan, which has suffered four consecutive losses, still nurtures hopes for a semifinal berth against odds, Bangladesh, having experienced five defeats in a row, knows that its last-four dream is practically over.

The biggest challenge for both sides would be to reboot psychologically in order to bounce back from a state of despair. Even as Pakistan still has some motivation left, Bangladesh needs to back itself to fight for the country’s pride in the remaining matches. It is easier said than done, though.

It is high time the prominent Asian countries back-burnered all off-the-field issues for larger interests.

The inconsistent Babar Azam-led side, unlike its last match where it lost to South Africa by one wicket, must seize key moments.

Apart from Babar, Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique are among the leading run-getters for Pakistan, which requires other batters to step up. Fielding has been Pakistan’s weak link, which requires an urgent fix.

Even Bangladesh was no good in this department in its last outing. Its butter-fingered fielders let the Dutch score a 200-plus total and saw The Tigers experience an ignominious defeat at the same venue.

Other than Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim, batters of the Shakib Al Hasan-captained team have disappointed and would like to make amends to their game.

The two sides should work towards living up to the expectations of their traditional followers on a fresh pitch at the magnificent venue, which witnessed a Pakistani victory over Bangladesh in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

- Y.B Sarangi