Live

Pakistan vs Bangladesh live score, World Cup 2023: Toss at 1:30 PM; Can PAK still qualify for semifinal?

PAK vs BAN live score: Catch the live score, updates and commentary from the Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match in Kolkata.

Updated : Oct 31, 2023 13:16 IST

Team Sportstar
Pakistan captain Babar Azam in field practice ahead of their match against Bangladesh.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam in field practice ahead of their match against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu
Pakistan captain Babar Azam in field practice ahead of their match against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage and updates from the Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

  • October 31, 2023 12:55
    Was Pakistan favourites coming into this tournament?

    Pakistan coach Grant Bradburn doesn’t think so...

    On Monday he wore a confused look when enquired about how Pakistan went from being one of the favourites to somehow trying to keep its campaign from foundering at present.

    Read here what he said
  • October 31, 2023 12:46
    And what about Bangladesh you ask

    Here is the qualification scenario for the Shakib Al Hasan-led side to get into the top four.

    Take a look!
  • October 31, 2023 12:38
    Wondering if Pakistan can still qualify for the semifinals?

    We have got you covered. Check out the scenario how they STILL can!

    Can Pakistan still qualify for semifinals of World Cup 2023 if it loses to Bangladesh today? Scenarios explained with points table

    Realistically, it looks far from possible for Pakistan to turn things around. But mathematically, Babar Azam’s men are still alive in the tournament.

  • October 31, 2023 12:26
    Live streaming info

    The 31st match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network and streamed on Disney+Hotstar. The match is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM IST.

  • October 31, 2023 12:17
    Preview

    Troubled by their dismaying performances and the resultant backlash, Pakistan and Bangladesh will sincerely look for course correction in their World Cup engagement at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

    While Pakistan, which has suffered four consecutive losses, still nurtures hopes for a semifinal berth against odds, Bangladesh, having experienced five defeats in a row, knows that its last-four dream is practically over.

    The biggest challenge for both sides would be to reboot psychologically in order to bounce back from a state of despair. Even as Pakistan still has some motivation left, Bangladesh needs to back itself to fight for the country’s pride in the remaining matches. It is easier said than done, though.

    It is high time the prominent Asian countries back-burnered all off-the-field issues for larger interests.

    The inconsistent Babar Azam-led side, unlike its last match where it lost to South Africa by one wicket, must seize key moments.

    Apart from Babar, Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique are among the leading run-getters for Pakistan, which requires other batters to step up. Fielding has been Pakistan’s weak link, which requires an urgent fix.

    Even Bangladesh was no good in this department in its last outing. Its butter-fingered fielders let the Dutch score a 200-plus total and saw The Tigers experience an ignominious defeat at the same venue.

    Other than Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim, batters of the Shakib Al Hasan-captained team have disappointed and would like to make amends to their game.

    The two sides should work towards living up to the expectations of their traditional followers on a fresh pitch at the magnificent venue, which witnessed a Pakistani victory over Bangladesh in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

    - Y.B Sarangi

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ICC World Cup 2023

