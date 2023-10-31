Star youngster Shaheen Shah Afridi became the fastest Pakistan bowler to take 100 ODI wickets during the ICC World Cup 2023 league match against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.
Afridi reached the milestone in 51 matches, overtaking the record Saqlain Mushtaq, who took 53 matches.
Follow | PAK vs BAN live score and updates
Fastest Pakistan bowler to 100 ODI wickets
1) Shaheen Afridi - 51 matches
2) Saqlain Mushtaq - 53 matches
3) Waqar Younis - 59 matches
4) Shoaib Akhtar - 60 matches
5) Naved-ul-Hasan - 65 matches
The 23-year-old also became the fastest fast bowler to record 100 wickets, surpassing Australia’s Mitchell Starc’s record of 52 ODIs.
Fastest fast bowler to 100 ODI wickets
1) Shaheen Afridi - 51 matches
2) Mitchell Starc - 52 matches
3) Shane Bond - 54 matches
4) Mustafizur Rahman - 54 matches
5) Brett Lee - 55 matches
Latest on Sportstar
- PAK vs BAN: Shaheen Afridi becomes fastest Pakistan bowler to 100 ODI wickets
- Pakistan vs Bangladesh live score, World Cup 2023: BAN 10/2 (5 overs); Shaheen gets Tanzid, Shanto; completes 100 ODI wickets
- Pakistan vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: PAK vs BAN playing XI, fantasy team, squads
- PAK vs BAN head-to-head record in ODIs: Pakistan vs Bangladesh overall stats, most runs, wickets; World Cup results
- Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch PAK v BAN match today?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE