PAK vs BAN: Shaheen Afridi becomes fastest Pakistan bowler to 100 ODI wickets

Star youngster Shaheen Shah Afridi became the fastest Pakistan bowler to take 100 ODI wickets during the ICC World Cup 2023 league match against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Afridi reached the milestone in 51 matches, overtaking the record Saqlain Mushtaq, who took 53 matches.

Fastest Pakistan bowler to 100 ODI wickets

1) Shaheen Afridi - 51 matches

2) Saqlain Mushtaq - 53 matches

3) Waqar Younis - 59 matches

4) Shoaib Akhtar - 60 matches

5) Naved-ul-Hasan - 65 matches

The 23-year-old also became the fastest fast bowler to record 100 wickets, surpassing Australia’s Mitchell Starc’s record of 52 ODIs.

Fastest fast bowler to 100 ODI wickets

1) Shaheen Afridi - 51 matches

2) Mitchell Starc - 52 matches

3) Shane Bond - 54 matches

4) Mustafizur Rahman - 54 matches

5) Brett Lee - 55 matches