ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table after NED vs BAN: India nears sixth win; England at bottom

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Here is the latest points table update and team standings of the ongoing 50-over cricket World Cup in India during week four.

Published : Oct 29, 2023 19:38 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India is second on the points table ahead of the result of its clash against England in Lucknow.
India is second on the points table ahead of the result of its clash against England in Lucknow.
India is second on the points table ahead of the result of its clash against England in Lucknow.

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup began on October 5 with a match between defending champion England and 2019 losing finalist New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

The 50-over tournament features 10 teams, who will play each other once in a single round-robin group stage format. At the end of the 45 group stage matches, the top four teams on the points table will advance to the semifinals, which will be held on November 15 and 16. The final is scheduled for November 19 in Ahmedabad.

ODI World Cup 2023 top run-scorers after IND vs ENG: Quinton de Kock leads, Rohit back in top four

South Africa moved to the top of the points table after a nerve-wracking one-wicket victory against Pakistan in Chennai on Friday.

India is second but has a game in hand while New Zealand and Australia remain third and fourth, respectively. Defending champion England is at the bottom with just two points from five games.

ODI World Cup 2023 top wicket-takers after IND vs ENG: Zampa leads; Bumrah third

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table:

Team Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate
1. South Africa 6 5 1 10 +2.032
2. India 5 5 0 10 +1.353
3. New Zealand 6 4 2 8 +1.232
4. Australia 6 4 2 8 +0.970
5. Sri Lanka 5 2 3 4 -0.205
6. Pakistan 6 2 4 4 -0.387
7. Afghanistan 5 2 3 4 -0.969
8. Netherlands 6 2 4 4 -1.277
9. Bangladesh 6 1 5 2 -1.338
10. England 5 1 4 2 -1.634

(Updated on October 28 after Netherlands vs Bangladesh)

