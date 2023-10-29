ODI World Cup 2023 top run-scorers after IND vs ENG: Quinton de Kock leads, Rohit back in top four

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is underway in India. The 50-over quadrennial event began on October 5 in Ahmedabad and will end on November 19 at the same venue.

Ten teams are participating in the tournament, which will be played in a single round-robin group stage format, followed by the semifinals and final. There will be 45 group stage matches held across 10 venues in India. Each team will play a minimum of nine matches and a maximum of 11 games in the tournament.

Quinton de Kock leads the run-getters list with 431 runs in six matches. David Warner and Rachin Ravindra are the only other batters to cross 400 runs this edition.

Leading run-scorers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 -

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Quinton de Kock (SA) 6 431 71.83 117.11 174 David Warner (AUS) 6 413 68.83 112.53 163 Rachin Ravinda (NZ) 6 406 81.20 107.69 123* Rohit Sharma (IND) 6 393 78.60 121.67 131 Aiden Markram (SA) 6 356 59.33 115.96 106

(Updated during IND vs ENG on October 29)