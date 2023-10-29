ODI World Cup 2023 top run-scorers after IND vs ENG: Quinton de Kock leads, Rohit back in top four

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is underway in India. The 50-over quadrennial event began on October 5 in Ahmedabad and will end on November 19 at the same venue.
Ten teams are participating in the tournament, which will be played in a single round-robin group stage format, followed by the semifinals and final. There will be 45 group stage matches held across 10 venues in India. Each team will play a minimum of nine matches and a maximum of 11 games in the tournament.
Quinton de Kock leads the run-getters list with 431 runs in six matches. David Warner and Rachin Ravindra are the only other batters to cross 400 runs this edition.
Leading run-scorers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 -
|Batter
|Mat
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Quinton de Kock (SA)
|6
|431
|71.83
|117.11
|174
|David Warner (AUS)
|6
|413
|68.83
|112.53
|163
|Rachin Ravinda (NZ)
|6
|406
|81.20
|107.69
|123*
|Rohit Sharma (IND)
|6
|393
|78.60
|121.67
|131
|Aiden Markram (SA)
|6
|356
|59.33
|115.96
|106
(Updated during IND vs ENG on October 29)
