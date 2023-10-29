MagazineBuy Print

ODI World Cup 2023 leading wicket-takers after IND vs ENG: Zampa on top; Bumrah in top five

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Here is the list of the top five wicket-takers in the World Cup in the fourth week.

Published : Oct 29, 2023 18:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Adam Zampa leads the wicket-taking charts with 16 scalps.
infoIcon

The 13th edition of the ICC ODI World Cup will be played in India from October 5 to November 19.

Ten teams are participating in the tournament, which will be played in a single round-robin group stage format, followed by the semifinals and final.

ODI World Cup 2023 top run-scorers after IND vs ENG: Quinton de Kock leads, Rohit back in top four

Australia’s Adam Zampa continues on top with 16 wickets, while South Africa’s Marco Jansen is second with 13 wickets as well.

Here are the leading wicket-takers in the World Cup:

Bowler Innings Wickets Average Economy Best
Adam Zampa (AUS) 6 16 19.06 5.92 4/8
Mitchell Santner (NZ) 6 14 20.21 4.90 5/59
Marco Jansen (SA) 6 13 22.30 6.17 3/43
Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK) 6 13 22.76 5.72 5/54
Gerald Coetzee (SA) 5 12 22.00 6.94 3/35

(Updated during IND vs ENG on October 29)

