ODI World Cup 2023 leading wicket-takers after IND vs ENG: Zampa on top; Bumrah in top five

The 13th edition of the ICC ODI World Cup will be played in India from October 5 to November 19.

Ten teams are participating in the tournament, which will be played in a single round-robin group stage format, followed by the semifinals and final.

Australia’s Adam Zampa continues on top with 16 wickets, while South Africa’s Marco Jansen is second with 13 wickets as well.

Here are the leading wicket-takers in the World Cup:

Bowler Innings Wickets Average Economy Best Adam Zampa (AUS) 6 16 19.06 5.92 4/8 Mitchell Santner (NZ) 6 14 20.21 4.90 5/59 Marco Jansen (SA) 6 13 22.30 6.17 3/43 Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK) 6 13 22.76 5.72 5/54 Gerald Coetzee (SA) 5 12 22.00 6.94 3/35

(Updated during IND vs ENG on October 29)