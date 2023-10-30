MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Bangladesh strive for quick reset at Eden Gardens

The two sides should work towards living up to the expectations of their traditional followers at the Eden Gardens, which witnessed a Pakistani victory over Bangladesh in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Published : Oct 30, 2023 16:11 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Apart from Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique, Pakistan requires other batters to step up. 
Apart from Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique, Pakistan requires other batters to step up.  | Photo Credit: RAGU R
infoIcon

Apart from Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique, Pakistan requires other batters to step up.  | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Troubled by their dismaying performances and the resultant backlash, Pakistan and Bangladesh will sincerely look for course correction in their World Cup engagement at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

While Pakistan, which has suffered four consecutive losses, still nurtures hopes for a semifinal berth against odds, Bangladesh, having experienced five defeats in a row, knows that its last-four dream is practically over.

The biggest challenge for both sides would be to reboot psychologically in order to bounce back from a state of despair. Even as Pakistan still has some motivation left, Bangladesh needs to back itself to fight for the country’s pride in the remaining matches. It is easier said than done, though.

ALSO READ
Invincible India’s unbeaten run a pointer to home World Cup comforts

It is high time the prominent Asian countries back-burnered all off-the-field issues for larger interests.

The inconsistent Babar Azam-led side, unlike its last match where it lost to South Africa by one wicket, must seize key moments.

Apart from Babar, Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique are among the leading run-getters for Pakistan, which requires other batters to step up. Fielding has been Pakistan’s weak link, which requires an urgent fix.

ALSO READ
IND vs ENG, ODI World Cup: Mott questions Root’s dismissal; concedes Indian bowlers put England under pressure

Even Bangladesh was no good in this department in its last outing. Its butter-fingered fielders let the Dutch score a 200-plus total and saw The Tigers experience an ignominious defeat at the same venue.

Other than Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim, batters of the Shakib Al Hasan-captained team have disappointed and would like to make amends to their game.

The two sides should work towards living up to the expectations of their traditional followers on a fresh pitch at the magnificent venue, which witnessed a Pakistani victory over Bangladesh in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: SL 151/4 (32); Mujeeb removes Mendis and Sadeera after fifty stand
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Bangladesh strive for quick reset at Eden Gardens
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Nine people detained after attack on Lyon team buses, says French government
    AP
  4. Top seven teams of World Cup to play in Champions Trophy 2025 with host Pakistan
    PTI
  5. Invincible India’s unbeaten run a pointer to home World Cup comforts
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Bangladesh strive for quick reset at Eden Gardens
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Invincible India’s unbeaten run a pointer to home World Cup comforts
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: SL 151/4 (32); Mujeeb removes Mendis and Sadeera after fifty stand
    Team Sportstar
  4. Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch AFG v SL match today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: AFG vs SL playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: SL 151/4 (32); Mujeeb removes Mendis and Sadeera after fifty stand
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Bangladesh strive for quick reset at Eden Gardens
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Nine people detained after attack on Lyon team buses, says French government
    AP
  4. Top seven teams of World Cup to play in Champions Trophy 2025 with host Pakistan
    PTI
  5. Invincible India’s unbeaten run a pointer to home World Cup comforts
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment