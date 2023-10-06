MagazineBuy Print

PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023: Five-ball over in Pakistan vs Netherlands due to umpiring error

PAK vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Only five deliveries were bowled in the 14th over of Pakistan’s innings after the Dutch won the toss and elected to bowl.

Published : Oct 06, 2023 15:18 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Paul Van Meekeren’s third over only contained five deliveries during the match against Pakistan in Hyderabad.
Paul Van Meekeren's third over only contained five deliveries during the match against Pakistan in Hyderabad.
infoIcon

Paul Van Meekeren’s third over only contained five deliveries during the match against Pakistan in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan’s opening ODI World Cup 2023 match against the Netherlands bore an umpiring blunder during its batting innings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

Only five deliveries were bowled in the 14th over of Pakistan’s innings after the Dutch won the toss and elected to bowl.

PAK vs NED LIVE SCORE

Netherlands seamer Paul van Meekeren began the over with three dots to Mohammad Rizwan before a single brought Saud Shakeel on strike. van Meekeran then attempted a short delivery off the fifth ball, pulled across for four by Shakeel.

Neither side spotted the umpiring blunder and the umpires then quickly moved to the next over.

Pakistan had suffered a top-order wobble after Fakhar Zaman, captain Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq fell cheaply within the first PowerPlay.

A similar umpiring gaffe occurred during a T20 World Cup match last year when Australia faced a five-ball over in a Super 12 match against Afghanistan.

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Pakistan vs Netherlands

