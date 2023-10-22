ENG vs SA, World Cup 2023: Reeza Hendricks makes most of rare opportunity

Reeza Hendricks wasn’t even thinking of featuring in South Africa’s final XI in a marquee World Cup fixture against England.

But with captain Temba Bavuma missing out due to an upset stomach, Hendricks was informed about his selection, barely ten minutes before the toss.

While it took him a bit of time to let it sink in, Hendricks made the opportunity count with a fine 85, and forged a 121-run partnership for the second wicket with Rassie van der Dussen - paving the way for his team’s big total at the Wankhede Stadium.

Having made his debut back in 2018, Hendricks has had to wait a long time for his opportunities. But he has come to terms with it. “It has been a long wait, but I’ve been in and out, waiting over the last five years.”

“I don’t know how many ODI games I have played. Hopefully, the second one (hundred) will come soon,” Hendricks said with a laugh.

So far, he has featured in just 30 ODIs and 54 T20Is, but whenever there has been an opportunity, Hendricks has made it count. “I have been preparing like everyone else does in the nets on the day of the game. I obviously did not expect to play, but the way things unfolded, which is 5 to 10 minutes before the toss time and to get my mindset on and ready to go,” he said.

While he admitted that it’s never easy to warm the bench, the right-handed batter was focusing on what he could control as selection was not in his hands. “I have to make peace with the situation that I am faced with.”

“There is no point overthinking it, try and stay as level-headed as possible and control what I can,” he said. “It is never nice to sit on the side waiting and waiting. It does challenge you…”

He would hope to get a few more games in this edition of the World Cup.