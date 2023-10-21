MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC World Cup 2023: ‘Jansen said I’m not allowed to walk off the field if I don’t score 100,’ says Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen batted for nearly a couple of hours and eventually went on to score his fourth century in ODI cricket in South Africa’s 229-run win over England.

Published : Oct 21, 2023 22:55 IST , MUMBAI - 3 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen in action.
South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen in action. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen in action. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Heinrich Klaasen batted for nearly a couple of hours - battling hot and humid conditions - and eventually went on to score his fourth century in ODI cricket.

However, it wasn’t easy. As much as he dominated the England bowlers in South Africa’s marquee World Cup fixture at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, Klaasen looked quite knackered at the end, with the temperature soaring up to 35 degrees. 

ALSO READ
SL vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Advice from Jayawardene helps Samarawickrama shine

“It’s like just breathing in hot air and every time you try to run, it’s just sapping more and more energy and then at the end of the day, your body just doesn’t want to work with you anymore,” Klaasen said.

REPORT | South Africa beats England by 229 runs

”It’s just like almost running in a sauna for the whole innings which is what we obviously prepared for and we’re used to these conditions but it still takes a lot out of the body…”

Klaasen and Marco Jansen’s blitzkrieg in the last 10 overs meant South Africa put on 399 for seven, the highest ever ODI total against England and the second-highest at the venue. But for that to happen, Klaasen had ‘to dig really, really deep there.’ He did not have any energy left.

“Obviously, it’s an honour for us to play for our country. And Marco also played a big part in that. He told me today that he’s got me and that I’m not allowed to walk off the field if I don’t score 100. And I told him, but I can’t run and he said, ‘it’s fine, just give me 100% every time you face the ball’,” Klaasen said with a smile.

ALSO READ
Top 10 biggest defeats in ODI World Cup history

“It’s still a privilege to play for our country especially in a moment like this, after a bad loss against the Netherlands, you gotta dig deep for your country as well. So yeah, I’ve worked my whole life for it, so it’s a great moment…”

This was the third ODI century of the year for Klaasen. “It ranks up to one of my better hundreds purely on the conditions that were out there. I really had to dig deep mentally. Physically, I was not in a good space, but mentally I had to dig very deep there,” he said.

ALSO READ | No room for error, says Buttler after third loss in four games

“Everyone obviously has got their tag over us but we’ve played some good cricket in the World Cup. We’ve been unlucky and obviously, we didn’t execute on certain games. But if you go look at our games that we’ve played, we’ve played some very, very good cricket.

“So, it’s not a surprise that we’re playing good cricket. This group has been playing good cricket for the last three years now. And we’ve been maturing nicely over the last three years. And it’s our time to really try to make a big statement for the world that South Africans are very good under pressure,” Klaassen said.

South Africa’s senior men’s team has never won an ODI World Cup and this time around, things look promising. 

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

2023 Cricket World Cup /

Marco Jansen /

Heinrich Klaasen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: ‘Jansen said I’m not allowed to walk off the field if I don’t score 100,’ says Klaasen
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Ronaldo free-kick goal wins Al Nassr game against Damac in the Saudi Pro League
    Team Sportstar
  3. UFC 294 Prelims HIGHLIGHTS: India’s Jubli loses vs Mike Breeden; results
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League: Murphy magic as Newcastle thrashes hapless Palace
    Reuters
  5. Alexander Bublik, Arthur Fils set up European Open final
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: ‘Jansen said I’m not allowed to walk off the field if I don’t score 100,’ says Klaasen
    Shayan Acharya
  2. ENG vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023: No room for error, says Buttler after third loss in four games
    Shayan Acharya
  3. SL vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Advice from Jayawardene helps Samarawickrama shine
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. SL vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Samarawickrama guides Sri Lanka home for first win
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Ishan Kishan stung by bee, injury scare for Suryakumar Yadav
    Lalith Kalidas
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: ‘Jansen said I’m not allowed to walk off the field if I don’t score 100,’ says Klaasen
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Ronaldo free-kick goal wins Al Nassr game against Damac in the Saudi Pro League
    Team Sportstar
  3. UFC 294 Prelims HIGHLIGHTS: India’s Jubli loses vs Mike Breeden; results
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League: Murphy magic as Newcastle thrashes hapless Palace
    Reuters
  5. Alexander Bublik, Arthur Fils set up European Open final
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment