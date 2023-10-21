MagazineBuy Print

SL vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Advice from Jayawardene helps Samarawickrama shine

Sadeera Samarawickrama, who has been working with former batting superstar Mahela Jayawardene, guided Sri Lanka to a five-wicket win over Netherlands in the ODI World Cup match in Lucknow with an unbeaten 91.

Published : Oct 21, 2023 21:48 IST , LUCKNOW - 2 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
Sri Lanka’s Sadeera Samarawickrama plays a shot against the Netherlands during ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Lucknow on Saturday.
Sri Lanka’s Sadeera Samarawickrama plays a shot against the Netherlands during ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Lucknow on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu
infoIcon

Sri Lanka's Sadeera Samarawickrama plays a shot against the Netherlands during ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Lucknow on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu

It took Sri Lanka its fourth match to finally get off the mark on the points table. That was due in no small measure to Sadeera Samarawickrama, whose 91 not out ensured it was a smooth chase, on what he said, was not an easy wicket to bat on, at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium.

“It was really tough in the middle part, because the ball was gripping at times, Charith (Asalanka) and I thought that it was not going to be easy in the latter part,” he said.

“Our plan was to take the game deep. We got the singles and all that and we stuck to our basics.”

Working with former batting superstar Mahela Jayawardene has helped him. “We know he is a legend,” he said. “We can get any advice from him in this kind of tournament; he knows how to handle the big situations. I am really happy to work with him.”

South Africa born Sybrand Engelbrecht played a superb knock down the order for the Netherlands to record his maiden ODI fifty, in his third match. And it helped his team post a competitive total after yet another batting collapse, though it wouldn’t prove enough.

“I must admit it’s still a bitter pill to swallow,” he said. “We thought it was a very competitive score. Maybe the pitch got a little bit better, but I thought they controlled the innings really well. And we just didn’t quite pitch up today with the ball, unfortunately.”

