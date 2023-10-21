SL vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Advice from Jayawardene helps Samarawickrama shine

It took Sri Lanka its fourth match to finally get off the mark on the points table. That was due in no small measure to Sadeera Samarawickrama, whose 91 not out ensured it was a smooth chase, on what he said, was not an easy wicket to bat on, at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium.

“It was really tough in the middle part, because the ball was gripping at times, Charith (Asalanka) and I thought that it was not going to be easy in the latter part,” he said.

“Our plan was to take the game deep. We got the singles and all that and we stuck to our basics.”

Working with former batting superstar Mahela Jayawardene has helped him. “We know he is a legend,” he said. “We can get any advice from him in this kind of tournament; he knows how to handle the big situations. I am really happy to work with him.”

South Africa born Sybrand Engelbrecht played a superb knock down the order for the Netherlands to record his maiden ODI fifty, in his third match. And it helped his team post a competitive total after yet another batting collapse, though it wouldn’t prove enough.

“I must admit it’s still a bitter pill to swallow,” he said. “We thought it was a very competitive score. Maybe the pitch got a little bit better, but I thought they controlled the innings really well. And we just didn’t quite pitch up today with the ball, unfortunately.”