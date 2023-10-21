SL vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Samarawickrama guides Sri Lanka home for first win

There was no encore from the Netherlands. Instead, there was a vastly improved show from Sri Lanka that could not have been timed better.

A perfectly paced chase gave the former champion its first win in the World Cup. The Islanders went past the Netherlands score of 262 — which had looked unlikely at one stage — with five wickets and 10 balls to spare at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium on Saturday.

The architect of the chase was Sadeera Samarawickrama, who remained unbeaten on 91 (107b, 7x4). He might be a tad disappointed that he could not go on to complete a hundred, but the team’s victory should be compensation enough, especially after his maiden ODI century went in vain against Pakistan at Hyderabad.

It was an excellent knock by Samarawickrama, who did precisely what his team wanted him to. After Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis fell to a fine spell from off-spinner from Aryan Dutt, the No. 4 was involved in some productive partnerships.

He added 52 for the third wicket with opener Pathum Nissanka (54, 52b, 9x4), 77 for the fourth with Charith Asalanka (44, 66b, 2x4, 1x6) and 76 for the fifth with Dhananjaya de Silva (30, 37b, 1x4, 2x6). The partnerships frustrated the Dutch, fresh from their stunning win against South Africa at Dharamshala.

New record

Earlier, it was once again the lower order that ensured Netherlands would put up a competitive score. Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek added 130 for the seventh wicket, breaking the World Cup record set by M.S. Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja in the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand at Old Trafford.

When skipper Scott Edwards was bowled off an inside edge by a well-flighted off-break from Maheesh Theekshana that turned a long way from outside the off-stump, Netherlands was 91 for six. But, Engelbrecht and van Beek, both former Under-19 World Cuppers with South Africa and New Zealand respectively, dropped their heads to steady the ship.

Seamers Dilshan Madushanka and Kasun Rajitha may have made the Dutch wonder if the decision to bat first was the right one. It all began with Rajitha’s swing trapping Vikramjit Singh leg-before; he then had Max D’Owd playing on and Colin Ackermann, who was playing well, caught behind.

Madushanka then struck twice in as many overs, sending back Bas de Leede and Teja Nidamanuru.

It looked as if the Lankan bowling was finally getting its act right after the disappointment in the previous matches. And the batters then completed the job for Sri Lanka.