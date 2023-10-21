MagazineBuy Print

IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: Ishan Kishan stung by bee, injury scare for Suryakumar Yadav

After batting against seamer Mohammed Siraj, Kishan moved to take on net bowlers when he quickly flung his bat and rushed out of the nets as he was stung by the insect on the nape.

Published : Oct 21, 2023 19:14 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India batter Ishan Kishan reacts after being stung by a bee during the practice session on the eve of the World Cup clash against New Zealand in Dharamsala on Saturday.
India batter Ishan Kishan reacts after being stung by a bee during the practice session on the eve of the World Cup clash against New Zealand in Dharamsala on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK/THE HINDU
infoIcon

India batter Ishan Kishan reacts after being stung by a bee during the practice session on the eve of the World Cup clash against New Zealand in Dharamsala on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK/THE HINDU

India batter Ishan Kishan left his training session abruptly after being stung by a honeybee on the eve of the ICC ODI World Cup clash against New Zealand in Dharamsala.

Joining the first set of batters in the nets, Kishan was batting against seamer Mohammed Siraj before moving to take on net bowlers.

READ | ODI World Cup 2023: India looks to continue winning juggernaut, faces New Zealand in picturesque Dharamsala

Kishan quickly flung his bat and rushed out of the nets after being stung by the insect on the nape. He sat down with attention from the physios for a few minutes. The wicket-keeper batter then stood up and clutched his neck before quickly leaving the training facility.

Kishan is in contention for one spot along with batter Suryakumar Yadav in the absence of an injured Hardik Pandya, who is not available for the game.

However, Suryakumar too faced an injury scare as he was hit on the right wrist during the practice session, shortly after joining captain Rohit Sharma in the adjacent net. The support staff walked in and attended to him for a few moments before the batter decided to curtail his stint.

He exited the nets clutching his right wrist and was immediately offered an ice pack by the physio on the affected area.

