MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ODI World Cup 2023: India looks to continue winning juggernaut, faces New Zealand in picturesque Dharamsala

The nearby HPCA Stadium always offers enough interplay between nature and sport with the mighty Himalayas being a permanent backdrop.

Published : Oct 21, 2023 16:06 IST , Dharamshala - 3 MINS READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
India skipper Rohit Sharma bats during a nets session. (AP)
India skipper Rohit Sharma bats during a nets session. (AP) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India skipper Rohit Sharma bats during a nets session. (AP) | Photo Credit: AP

A mountain rivulet with clear water reflecting bright sunshine gurgled beneath the narrow bridge and the cab driver quipped: “Once Adam Gilchrist hit a six in an IPL game and the ball landed into this stream.”

The nearby HPCA Stadium always offers enough interplay between nature and sport with the mighty Himalayas being a permanent backdrop.

Like the Galle Stadium fringed by the sea in Sri Lanka, Dharamshala’s cricketing outpost is another picture postcard venue. Despite the forecast for rains, this hilly terrain offering stunning vistas and swirling cold air should hopefully warm up on Sunday when India takes on New Zealand in a World Cup game. The rivals have clambered up these steep heights with four consecutive triumphs under their belts.

ODI World Cup 2023: Firing batting unit and middle-over choke put India on course for semis

Having scuppered India’s World Cup dreams with a semifinal win at Manchester in the 2019 edition, New Zealand is a unit that the Men in Blue would be wary about.

Yet, the host holds an edge even if the weather patterns would suit the visitors with their affinity for dipping temperatures. India will miss its injured all-rounder Hardik Pandya forcing one change in the playing eleven and it remains to be seen if more replacements are in the offing.

The batting has been in order, riding largely on the impetus that skipper Rohit Sharma generates and the assurance that Virat Kohli provides. Shubman Gill, K.L. Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have had their stints too while it would be better for the last named to be more judicious in his shot selection.

India will miss its injured all-rounder Hardik Pandya forcing one change in the playing eleven.
India will miss its injured all-rounder Hardik Pandya forcing one change in the playing eleven. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

India will miss its injured all-rounder Hardik Pandya forcing one change in the playing eleven. | Photo Credit: AP

Lining up against them would be the New Zealand seamers offering seductive charms around the off-stump with Tim Southee back in the reckoning, and there are adequate spinners too like Mitchell Santner.

Despite the heartbreak at Manchester, contests featuring India and New Zealand in the World Cups have offered some vignettes in the past. During a 1987 clash in Nagpur, Chetan Sharma bagged a hat-trick and the great Sunil Gavaskar (103 n.o., 88b, 10x4, 3x6) smashed his maiden ODI ton! India wouldn’t mind a repeat act from its current squad.

ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill exudes confidence with fifty against Bangladesh

Right from the time it defeated England in this World Cup’s opener at Ahmedabad on October 5, New Zealand retained its momentum and got past the Netherlands, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

But playing against India in its home environs is a different proposition and regular skipper Kane Williamson’s absence would be felt even if stand-in captain Tom Latham has helmed his team well.

New Zealand has always been about the sum being bigger than the parts and it helps that its batting, leaning on Devon Conway, has been on the mark. And on Sunday, hopefully the weather gods would restrain damp clouds from slithering through the surrounding mountain gaps.

The teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), K.L. Rahul (wicket-keeper), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain & wicket-keeper), Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Will Young.

Umpires: Michael Gough and Richard Kettleborough; Third umpire: Paul Wilson; Match referee: Andrew Pycroft.

Match starts at 2 p.m.

Related stories

Related Topics

India /

New Zealand /

Rohit Sharma /

Shubman Gill /

Virat Kohli /

Shreyas Iyer /

Adam Gilchrist /

Hardik Pandya /

KL Rahul /

Chetan Sharma /

Sunil Gavaskar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: SA 178/3 (28); Hendricks falls for 85; Klaasen joins Markram at crease vs ENG
    Team Sportstar
  2. ODI World Cup 2023: India looks to continue winning juggernaut, faces New Zealand in picturesque Dharamsala
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Nissanka falls after getting to his fifty
    Team Sportstar
  4. PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin LIVE Score, Denmark Open Semifinal: Sindhu in badminton singles action - match updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. East Bengal vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL 2023/24: EBFC v FCG match updates, starting lineups, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ODI World Cup 2023: India looks to continue winning juggernaut, faces New Zealand in picturesque Dharamsala
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  2. NED vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands gets five penalty runs after ball hits keeper’s helmet
    Team Sportstar
  3. NED vs SL: Netherlands’ van Beek, Engelbrecht break Dhoni-Jadeja’s ODI World Cup partnership record
    Team Sportstar
  4. Stokes named in England’s playing XI vs South Africa, set to play first match of ICC World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023: Temba Bavuma misses England game with illness
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: SA 178/3 (28); Hendricks falls for 85; Klaasen joins Markram at crease vs ENG
    Team Sportstar
  2. ODI World Cup 2023: India looks to continue winning juggernaut, faces New Zealand in picturesque Dharamsala
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Nissanka falls after getting to his fifty
    Team Sportstar
  4. PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin LIVE Score, Denmark Open Semifinal: Sindhu in badminton singles action - match updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. East Bengal vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL 2023/24: EBFC v FCG match updates, starting lineups, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment