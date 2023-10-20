MagazineBuy Print

AUS vs PAK, ICC World Cup: Warner, Marsh and Zampa shine as Australia beats Pakistan by 62 runs

David Warner and Mitchell Marsh hit centuries to amass a total of 368, while Adam Zampa picked four wickets to assure Pakistan finished second best in this World Cup contest.

Published : Oct 20, 2023 22:58 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

N. Sudarshan
Australia’s Mitchell Marsh and David Warner celebrate scoring centuries against Pakistan in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Australia’s Mitchell Marsh and David Warner celebrate scoring centuries against Pakistan in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Australia’s Mitchell Marsh and David Warner celebrate scoring centuries against Pakistan in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: PTI

Pakistan’s despair after the defeat to India was further deepened as it was beaten by a ruthless Australia by 62 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday.

Chasing a mammoth 368, the classy opening pair of Abdullah Shafique (64, 61b, 7x4, 2x6) and Imam-ul-Haq (70, 71b, 10x4) put on 134.

AS IT HAPPENED: AUSTRALIA vs PAKISTAN HIGHLIGHTS

Australia did not help itself by some below-par fielding; Shafique was let off by Sean Abbott at deep mid-wicket on 27 while Imam by Pat Cummins on 48.

ALSO READ
Highest partnerships by batting position in ODI World Cup

But with three inspired bowling changes and a stunning catch at short mid-wicket to dismiss Babar Azam off Adam Zampa, Cummins left his imprint.

Marcus Stoinis struck with his first ball after being brought on in the 22nd over, forcing Shafique to top-edge to Glenn Maxwell.

With Pakistan looking good at 231 for three after 34 overs, Cummins came back in to send back Saud Shakeel. And when No. 6 Iftikhar Ahmed threatened to rekindle Pakistan’s pursuit by smashing Cummins and Stoinis for three sixes in five balls, Zampa prised him out leg-before, four deliveries after being re-introduced.

Mohammad Rizwan being trapped in front by Zampa with nearly 100 runs needed doused all hope.

Adam Zampa celebrates after dismissing Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Bengaluru.
Adam Zampa celebrates after dismissing Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

Adam Zampa celebrates after dismissing Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: PTI

Asked to bat first, Australia rode on a scintillating partnership between David Warner (163, 124b, 14x4, 9x6) and Mitchell Marsh (121, 108b, 10x4, 9x6). The 259-run association was the second-best for the opening wicket in World Cups and the best-ever for any wicket in ODIs in Bengaluru.

But the stand would have been a non-starter if Warner had been caught by Usama Mir at mid-on off Shaheen Afridi when still on 10. Having been reprieved, Warner smashed the ball around, with the ramp shots behind square catching the eye.

READ SCORES HERE: AUS vs PAK FULL SCORECARD

Marsh’s innings was relatively chanceless, and the birthday boy was aided by some insipid bowling. The Men in Green never found the right length, landing it too short or too full. Haris Rauf and Mir collectively bled 165 runs from 17 overs.

ALSO READ
ENG vs SA: England, South Africa look to shrug off upsets to get World Cup campaign back on track

When Warner and Marsh brought up their hundreds in the 31st over, Australia was past 200. When Shafique grassed Warner again, on 105, it felt like the evening couldn’t go worse.

However, the re-introduction of Afridi (5/54) stemmed the rot slightly. The left-armer excised Marsh and Maxwell off successive deliveries.

Old habits die hard and Pakistan was back to inane bowling, and, with a monstrous six over mid-wicket, Warner reached 150. His dismissal triggered a collapse as Australia accumulated just 42 runs from the last 46 balls. The mountain of runs, though, was enough to bury Pakistan.

