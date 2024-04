KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record; overall stats, most runs, wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders takes on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday in its fourth home game of the season.

The last time both sides faced was in March in which KKR won by 7 wickets with 19 balls to spare.

Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the match:

KKR vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 34 Kolkata Knight Riders wins: 20 Royal Challengers Bengaluru wins: 14 Last result: KKR won by 7 wickets (March 2024)

KKR vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT EDEN GARDENS Matches played: 11 Kolkata Knight Riders wins: 7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru wins: 4 Last result: Kolkata Knight Riders won by 81 runs (Kolkata; 2023)

KKR overall IPL record at Eden Gardens Matches: 84 KKR won: 49 KKR lost: 35 Last Result: KKR lost against RR by 2 wickets KKR highest score: 232/2 (20 overs) vs MI (2019) KKR lowest score: 108/10 (18.1 overs) vs MI (2018)

MOST RUNS IN KKR vs RCB IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. Strike Rate HS Virat Kohli (RCB) 31 944 37.76 130.20 100 Chris Gayle (RCB, KKR) 16 631 45.07 151.31 102* Gautam Gambhir (KKR) 15 530 37.85 140.21 93

MOST WICKETS IN KKR vs RCB IPL MATCHES

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI Sunil Narine (KKR) 19 24 6.59 20.87 4/20 Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) 17 19 7.62 24.89 3/16 Vinay Kumar (KKR,RCB) 10 17 7.72 16.05 3/23

Complete Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.