Why was Steve Smith bleeding during AUS vs PAK ODI World Cup match?

Australia’s star batter Steve Smith was seen bleeding by his knee during the ODI World Cup league match against Pakistan at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

The incident happened during the 14th over of the second innings when Smith, fielding at point, dived to grab the ball. However, his knee got stuck at the ground.

Immediately, his knee began to bleed, and Smith looked in a bit of pain as well.

However, the injury didn’t seem to be serious for the Australian batter as he was seen fielding in the subsequent overs, despite still having blood stains on his trousers around the knee area.