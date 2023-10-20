MagazineBuy Print

Why was Steve Smith bleeding during AUS vs PAK ODI World Cup match?

The incident happened during the 14th over of the second innings when Smith, fielding at point, dived to grab the ball. However, his knee got stuck at the ground.

Published : Oct 20, 2023 20:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Steve Smith dives to field a ball during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan.
Australia’s Steve Smith dives to field a ball during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Australia’s Steve Smith dives to field a ball during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia’s star batter Steve Smith was seen bleeding by his knee during the ODI World Cup league match against Pakistan at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

The incident happened during the 14th over of the second innings when Smith, fielding at point, dived to grab the ball. However, his knee got stuck at the ground.

Immediately, his knee began to bleed, and Smith looked in a bit of pain as well.

However, the injury didn’t seem to be serious for the Australian batter as he was seen fielding in the subsequent overs, despite still having blood stains on his trousers around the knee area.

Steven Smith /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

