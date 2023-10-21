MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Cup 2023: India will miss the balance Hardik provides, says Dravid

The Indian team had earlier confirmed that Hardik will miss the New Zealand game and will join the team directly in Lucknow, where India plays England on October 29.

Published : Oct 21, 2023 18:14 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar

Indian coach Rahul Dravid acknowledged the lack of balance in his side caused by the injury to ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya ahead of India’s top-of-the-table ODI World Cup clash against New Zealand on Sunday.

Hardik injured his ankle while fielding in India’s previous match against Bangladesh in Pune

“Hardik is an important player for us. He is obviously missing this game and we will try to work around the 14 and see what’s the best combination. But we will obviously miss the balance we have had in the first four games,” said Dravid ahead of the New Zealand game.

In the ninth over of the game against Bangladesh, Hardik, having bowled the second delivery to opening batter Litton Das, tried to stop the ball with his right leg in his follow-through.

As the ball rolled down to the fence, the cameras panned to the Indian all-rounder, who was seen having some difficulty while trying to get back on his feet.

Hardik was later seen limping towards his run-up amid huge cheers from the crowd. Even though he had made up his mind to bowl, skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli seemed to intervene in the final moment, and the duo asked him to go off the field.

The Indian team later confirmed Hardik will miss the New Zealand match and will join the team directly in Lucknow, where India plays England on October 29.

“The all-rounder was taken for scans after his fall and has been advised rest. He will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI Medical Team,” the team added.

Related Topics

Hardik Pandya /

ICC World Cup 2023 /

India /

Rahul Dravid

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup 2023: India will miss the balance Hardik provides, says Dravid
    Team Sportstar
  2. McKeown lowers own mark for second World Record in two days
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2023: Arteta hails determination as Arsenal fight back for draw at Chelsea
    Reuters
  4. IND vs NZ: If we want only fours and sixes, we might as well have T20 wickets, says Dravid
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. ENG vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023: No room for error, says Buttler after third loss in four games
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Videos

  1. ENG vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023: No room for error, says Buttler after third loss in four games
    Shayan Acharya
  2. IND vs NZ: If we want only fours and sixes, we might as well have T20 wickets, says Dravid
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. World Cup 2023: India will miss the balance Hardik provides, says Dravid
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Cup 2023: Australia’s David Warner credits IPL for ODI success
    PTI
  5. World Cup 2023: We will work on our finishing, says Pakistan opener Shafique
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup 2023: India will miss the balance Hardik provides, says Dravid
    Team Sportstar
  2. McKeown lowers own mark for second World Record in two days
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2023: Arteta hails determination as Arsenal fight back for draw at Chelsea
    Reuters
  4. IND vs NZ: If we want only fours and sixes, we might as well have T20 wickets, says Dravid
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. ENG vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023: No room for error, says Buttler after third loss in four games
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment