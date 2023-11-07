ICC World Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of BAN vs AUS match due to injury

Bangladesh will miss the services of its skipper Shakib Al Hasan in its last ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Australia, scheduled for November 11 in Pune.

Shakib sustained an injury to his left index finger while batting against Sri Lanka on Monday. An X-ray after the game confirmed a fracture, ruling the all-rounder out of the remainder of Bangladesh’s campaign.

The Tigers, having lost six out of their eight matches, are already out of the semifinals race, but will have the motivation of securing a Champions Trophy 2025 berth when they face the Aussies.

On Monday, Shakib’s 65-ball 82 was pivotal in Bangladesh’s three-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Delhi. The skipper also picked two for 57 with the ball and was named Player-of-the-Match.