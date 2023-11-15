MagazineBuy Print

IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill returns to bat after retiring hurt

Indian batter Shubman Gill returned to bat during his side’s ODI World Cup semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium, after having retired hurt earlier in the match.

Published : Nov 15, 2023 17:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Shubman Gill sits on the ground after an injury during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup semifinal match between India and New Zealand.
India’s Shubman Gill sits on the ground after an injury during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup semifinal match between India and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: KUNAL PATIL/PTI
infoIcon

India’s Shubman Gill sits on the ground after an injury during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup semifinal match between India and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: KUNAL PATIL/PTI

Indian batter Shubman Gill returned to bat during his side’s ODI World Cup semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium, after having retired hurt earlier in the match.

FOLLOW LIVE | India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal

Gill was batting on 79 off 65 when he walked off the field due to cramps, bringing his 93-run partnership for the second wicket with Virat Kohli to an end.

Gill was allowed to return to the crease due to Law 25.4.2 of MCC, which states that “If a batter retires because of illness, injury or any other unavoidable cause, that batter is entitled to resume his/her innings.”

However, if a batter goes off mid-innings due to any other reason than an injury or illness, they will not be allowed to return to resume their innings.

Gill though got to face just a ball on his return, with the right-handed batter managing to take just a single from it.

