SA vs AUS head-to-head record in ODIs: South Africa vs Australia overall stats, most runs, wickets

SA vs AUS, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Here are all the head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the South Africa vs Australia semifinal match on Thursday.

Published : Nov 16, 2023 07:49 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s Quinton De Kock in action.
South Africa’s Quinton De Kock in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

South Africa’s Quinton De Kock in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

South Africa will face Australia in the second semifinal of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

The winner will take on India in the tournament final on November 19 in Ahmedabad.

Here are head-to-head numbers between the two sides in the ODIs:

SA vs AUS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 109
South Africa won: 55
Australia won: 50
No result: 1
Tie: 3
Last result: South Africa beat Australia by 134 runs (2023)
Last five results: SA won - 4; AUS won - 1
SA vs AUS - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
Highest score (South Africa) - 438/9 in 2006 in Johannesburg
Lowest score (South Africa) - 69/10 in 1993 in Sydney
Highest score (Australia) - 434/4 in 2006 in Johannesburg
Lowest score (Australia) - 93/10 in 2006 in Cape Town
Highest individual score (South Africa) - Quinton de Kock 178 in 2016 in Centurion
Highest individual score (Australia) - David Warner 173 in 2016 in Cape Town
Best bowling figures (South Africa) - Makhaya Ntini 6/22 in 2006 in Cape Town
Best bowling figures (Australia) - Andy Bichel 5/19 in 2002 in Sydney

MOST RUNS IN SA vs AUS ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Ricky Ponting (AUS) 48 1879 39.97 83.14 164
Jacques Kallis (SA) 47 1639 36.42 73.82 104*
Jonty Rhodes (SA) 55 1610 40.25 77.92 83*

MOST WICKETS IN SA vs AUS ODIS

Bowler Matches Wickets Econ. Average BBI
Shane Warne (AUS) 45 60 4.18 28.63 4/29
Glenn McGrath (AUS) 41 58 3.67 23.79 4/24
Shaun Pollock (SA) 42 55 4.10 27.72 5/36

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Australia vs South Africa

