SA vs AUS head-to-head record in ODIs: South Africa vs Australia overall stats, most runs, wickets

South Africa will face Australia in the second semifinal of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

The winner will take on India in the tournament final on November 19 in Ahmedabad.

Here are head-to-head numbers between the two sides in the ODIs:

SA vs AUS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS Matches played: 109 South Africa won: 55 Australia won: 50 No result: 1 Tie: 3 Last result: South Africa beat Australia by 134 runs (2023) Last five results: SA won - 4; AUS won - 1

SA vs AUS - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS Highest score (South Africa) - 438/9 in 2006 in Johannesburg Lowest score (South Africa) - 69/10 in 1993 in Sydney Highest score (Australia) - 434/4 in 2006 in Johannesburg Lowest score (Australia) - 93/10 in 2006 in Cape Town Highest individual score (South Africa) - Quinton de Kock 178 in 2016 in Centurion Highest individual score (Australia) - David Warner 173 in 2016 in Cape Town Best bowling figures (South Africa) - Makhaya Ntini 6/22 in 2006 in Cape Town Best bowling figures (Australia) - Andy Bichel 5/19 in 2002 in Sydney

MOST RUNS IN SA vs AUS ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Ricky Ponting (AUS) 48 1879 39.97 83.14 164 Jacques Kallis (SA) 47 1639 36.42 73.82 104* Jonty Rhodes (SA) 55 1610 40.25 77.92 83*

MOST WICKETS IN SA vs AUS ODIS