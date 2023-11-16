SA vs AUS head-to-head record in ODIs: South Africa vs Australia overall stats, most runs, wickets

South Africa will face Australia in the second semifinal of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.
The winner will take on India in the tournament final on November 19 in Ahmedabad.
Here are head-to-head numbers between the two sides in the ODIs:
SA vs AUS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 109
South Africa won: 55
Australia won: 50
No result: 1
Tie: 3
Last result: South Africa beat Australia by 134 runs (2023)
Last five results: SA won - 4; AUS won - 1
SA vs AUS - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
Highest score (South Africa) - 438/9 in 2006 in Johannesburg
Lowest score (South Africa) - 69/10 in 1993 in Sydney
Highest score (Australia) - 434/4 in 2006 in Johannesburg
Lowest score (Australia) - 93/10 in 2006 in Cape Town
Highest individual score (South Africa) - Quinton de Kock 178 in 2016 in Centurion
Highest individual score (Australia) - David Warner 173 in 2016 in Cape Town
Best bowling figures (South Africa) - Makhaya Ntini 6/22 in 2006 in Cape Town
Best bowling figures (Australia) - Andy Bichel 5/19 in 2002 in Sydney
MOST RUNS IN SA vs AUS ODIS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Ricky Ponting (AUS)
|48
|1879
|39.97
|83.14
|164
|Jacques Kallis (SA)
|47
|1639
|36.42
|73.82
|104*
|Jonty Rhodes (SA)
|55
|1610
|40.25
|77.92
|83*
MOST WICKETS IN SA vs AUS ODIS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Econ.
|Average
|BBI
|Shane Warne (AUS)
|45
|60
|4.18
|28.63
|4/29
|Glenn McGrath (AUS)
|41
|58
|3.67
|23.79
|4/24
|Shaun Pollock (SA)
|42
|55
|4.10
|27.72
|5/36
