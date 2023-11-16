Key Updates
- November 16, 2023 11:45SA vs AUS - Dream11 Prediciton
Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen
Batters: David Warner, Travis Head, Rassie van der Dussen, Mitchell Marsh
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen
Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee
Team Composition: SA 6-5 AUS | Credits Left: 5
- November 16, 2023 11:40Kolkata Weather Updates
- November 16, 2023 11:30SA vs AUS - Predicted XI
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
- November 16, 2023 11:26South Africa vs Australia - Match Preview
SA vs AUS, ODI World Cup 2023: Can South Africa overcome its knockout phobia and Australia?
As a semifinal clash with Australia approaches on Thursday, it is time for South Africa to confront the ghost of World Cups past. There are regrets galore, especially when it comes to knockout matches and Australia.
- November 16, 2023 11:18Raining in Kolkata
There was a heavy rain forecast in Kolkata for today and our correspondent at the Eden Gardens, Ayan Acharya, tells us it has started drizzling.
- November 16, 2023 11:17Who will join India?
Hello and good morning to our readers! It is time for the second semifinal of the World Cup where South Africa will take on Australia in a bid to join India in the grand finale in Ahmedabad.
- November 16, 2023 11:09SA vs AUS - SQUADS
SOUTH AFRICA: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Reeza Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen.
AUSTRALIA: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Alex Carey, Cameron Green.
Latest on Sportstar
- AUS vs SA, LIVE weather updates, World Cup 2023: Rain threat in Kolkata ahead of Australia vs South Africa semifinal
- SA vs AUS Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Rain delay expected; Toss at 1:30pm; South Africa takes on Australia
- IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli stats in ODI World Cup semifinals
- SA vs AUS head-to-head in ODI World Cup: Australia vs South Africa WC results and records
- SA vs AUS head-to-head record in ODIs: South Africa vs Australia overall stats, most runs, wickets
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE