MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

SA vs AUS Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Rain delay expected; Toss at 1:30pm; South Africa takes on Australia

Australia vs South Africa Semifinal Live Score: Follow world cup semifinal updates, scorecard and highlights from the AUS vs SA from the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

Updated : Nov 16, 2023 11:49 IST

Team Sportstar
Keshav Maharaj bowls during a practice session.
Keshav Maharaj bowls during a practice session. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu
lightbox-info

Keshav Maharaj bowls during a practice session. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the ICC ODI World Cup semifinal match between South Africa and Australia being played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

  • November 16, 2023 11:45
    SA vs AUS - Dream11 Prediciton

    Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen

    Batters: David Warner, Travis Head, Rassie van der Dussen, Mitchell Marsh

    All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen

    Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee

    Team Composition: SA 6-5 AUS | Credits Left: 5

  • November 16, 2023 11:40
    Kolkata Weather Updates

    AUS vs SA, LIVE weather updates, World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Rain threat looms in Kolkata ahead of Australia vs South Africa

    AUS vs SA, World Cup 2023 semifinal live weather updates: Get all the latest updates from the Australia vs South Africa match in Kolkata, where rain is predicted on Thursday.

  • November 16, 2023 11:30
    SA vs AUS - Predicted XI

    South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

    Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

  • November 16, 2023 11:26
    South Africa vs Australia - Match Preview

    SA vs AUS, ODI World Cup 2023: Can South Africa overcome its knockout phobia and Australia?

    As a semifinal clash with Australia approaches on Thursday, it is time for South Africa to confront the ghost of World Cups past. There are regrets galore, especially when it comes to knockout matches and Australia.

  • November 16, 2023 11:18
    Raining in Kolkata

    There was a heavy rain forecast in Kolkata for today and our correspondent at the Eden Gardens, Ayan Acharya, tells us it has started drizzling.

  • November 16, 2023 11:17
    Who will join India?

    Hello and good morning to our readers! It is time for the second semifinal of the World Cup where South Africa will take on Australia in a bid to join India in the grand finale in Ahmedabad.

  • November 16, 2023 11:09
    SA vs AUS - SQUADS

    SOUTH AFRICA: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Reeza Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen.

    AUSTRALIA: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Alex Carey, Cameron Green.

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Australia /

South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs SA, LIVE weather updates, World Cup 2023: Rain threat in Kolkata ahead of Australia vs South Africa semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs AUS Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Rain delay expected; Toss at 1:30pm; South Africa takes on Australia
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli stats in ODI World Cup semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs AUS head-to-head in ODI World Cup: Australia vs South Africa WC results and records
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs AUS head-to-head record in ODIs: South Africa vs Australia overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. AUS vs SA, LIVE weather updates, World Cup 2023: Rain threat in Kolkata ahead of Australia vs South Africa semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs AUS Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Rain delay expected; Toss at 1:30pm; South Africa takes on Australia
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: His hunger and intensity inspires me, Gill on Kohli
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: I am trying to find words to describe it, Williamson on Kohli after semifinal clash
    Shayan Acharya
  5. SA vs AUS head-to-head in ODI World Cup: Australia vs South Africa WC results and records
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs SA, LIVE weather updates, World Cup 2023: Rain threat in Kolkata ahead of Australia vs South Africa semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs AUS Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Rain delay expected; Toss at 1:30pm; South Africa takes on Australia
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli stats in ODI World Cup semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs AUS head-to-head in ODI World Cup: Australia vs South Africa WC results and records
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs AUS head-to-head record in ODIs: South Africa vs Australia overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment