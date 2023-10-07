SA vs SL Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: South Africa vs Sri Lanka predicted XI, squads, top fantasy picks

South Africa will take on Sri Lanka in the fourth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.
Here is a look at the predicted XIs for the match.
South Africa predicted XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi
Sri Lanka predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Lahiru Kumara, Matheesha Pathirana
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH SA vs SL LIVE?
The ICC Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 2 PM IST. The match will also be available for LIVE streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
