SA vs SL Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: South Africa vs Sri Lanka predicted XI, squads, top fantasy picks

SA vs SL: Here are the fantasy picks and predicted line-ups for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Delhi on Saturday.

Published : Oct 07, 2023 07:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Heinrich Klaasen will be in focus for South Africa against Sri Lanka on Saturday.
Heinrich Klaasen will be in focus for South Africa against Sri Lanka on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SURJEET YADAV
infoIcon

Heinrich Klaasen will be in focus for South Africa against Sri Lanka on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SURJEET YADAV

South Africa will take on Sri Lanka in the fourth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

Here is a look at the predicted XIs for the match.

Also read | South Africa looks to bury ghosts of the past to start World Cup challenge afresh against Sri Lanka

SA vs SL PREDICTED XI

South Africa predicted XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi

Sri Lanka predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Lahiru Kumara, Matheesha Pathirana

SA vs SL DREAM11 TEAM
WICKET-KEEPERS
Heinrich Klaasen (c), Quinton de Kock, Kusal Mendis (vc)
BATTERS
Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Charith Asalanka
ALL-ROUNDERS
Marco Jansen, Dunith Wellalage
BOWLERS
Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Matheesha Pathirana
Team Composition: SA 7:4 SL Credits Left: 14.5
THE SQUADS
SRI LANKA
Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana
SOUTH AFRICA
Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH SA vs SL LIVE?

The ICC Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 2 PM IST. The match will also be available for LIVE streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

