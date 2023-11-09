NZ vs SL: Theekshana, Madushanka register Sri Lanka’s highest 10th wicket partnership in World Cup history

Maheesh Theekshana and Dilshan Madushanka frustrated New Zealand’s bowlers and registered the highest 10th wicket partnership for Sri Lanka in an ODI World Cup match.

The duo went past the previous record of Rumesh Ratnayake and Vinothen John, who had put on 33 runs against England in 1983 at Leeds, with a 43-run partnership off 87 balls to push Sri Lanka’s total to 171.

Theekshana was also involved in a 15-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Dushmantha Chameera as Sri Lanka’s tail wagged and gave the bowlers something to bowl at.

Theekshana’s stand with Madushanka was the highest of Sri Lanka’s innings.

Earlier, Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson combined to leave Sri Lanka five down inside the first PowerPlay. Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra also chipped in with three wickets between them to reduce Sri Lanka to 128 for nine in 32.1 overs.