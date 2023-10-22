MagazineBuy Print

England’s Topley ruled out of World Cup 2023 after fracturing finger

England pacer Reece Topley was ruled out of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday.

Published : Oct 22, 2023 18:40 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: England’s Reece Topley suffered a fractured finger against South Africa in Mumbai on Saturday.
infoIcon

England pacer Reece Topley was ruled out of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday after fracturing his left index finger during the match against South Africa in Mumbai on Saturday.

“Scans in Mumbai on Saturday, after the match at the Wankhede Stadium, revealed the full extent of the injury. Topley will return to the UK in the next 24 hours.

“He will work closely with the England and Surrey medical teams in respect of his rehabilitation. A replacement will be announced in due course,” an official statement from England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

