  • Clive Lloyd (WI) - 102 (85) vs Australia in 1975 (Lord’s)
  • Viv Richards (WI) - 138* (157) vs England in 1979 (Lord’s)
  • Aravinda de Silva (SL) - 107* (124) vs Australia in 1996 (Lahore)
  • Ricky Ponting (AUS) - 140* (121) vs India in 2003 (Johannesburg)
  • Adam Gilchrist (AUS) - 149 (104) vs Sri Lanka in 2007 (Bridgetown)
  • Mahela Jayawardene (SL) - 103 (88) vs India in 2011 (Wankhede)
  • Travis Head (AUS) - 100* (95) vs India in 2023 (Ahmedabad)