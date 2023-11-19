Australia opener Travis Head became the seventh batter to score a century in an ODI World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

He reached his hundred off 95 balls with a single off the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav in the 34th over.

The left-hander is the first batter to reach the three-digit mark in a World Cup summit clash since Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene achieved the feat in 2011 against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Head is also the third Australian to score a World Cup final century, after Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist, and only the second, after Aravinda de Silva of Sri Lanka, to do so in a run-chase.

FULL LIST OF CENTURIES IN ODI WORLD CUP FINAL