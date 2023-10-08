India vs Australia: Kohli-Rahul record India’s highest 4th wicket partnership in ODI World Cups

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul registered India’s highest 4th wicket partnership in ODI World Cups during the side’s match against Australia in Chennai on Sunday.

The partnership between the duo ticked past 142 runs which was the previous best between Navjot Sidhu and Vinod Kambli during the 1996 World Cup.

On Sunday, the pair got together with India reeling at 2/3 and stablized the innings the side’s run chase. Kohli and Rahul brought up their half-centuries in 72 and 75 deliveries, respectively.

India’s highest 4th wicket partnership across all ODIs was worth 275 runs stitched by Ajay Jadeja and Mohammed Azharuddin in 1998 against Zimbabwe.

The partnership between the pair ended on 165 runs with Kohli offering a catch at short mid-wicket on 85 runs.