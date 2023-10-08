MagazineBuy Print

India vs Australia: Kohli-Rahul record India’s highest 4th wicket partnership in ODI World Cups

On Sunday against Australia, the pair got together with India reeling at 2/3 and stablized the innings the side’s run chase.

Published : Oct 08, 2023 21:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s KL Rahul and Virat Kohli during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia.
India’s KL Rahul and Virat Kohli during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s KL Rahul and Virat Kohli during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia. | Photo Credit: AP

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul registered India’s highest 4th wicket partnership in ODI World Cups during the side’s match against Australia in Chennai on Sunday.

The partnership between the duo ticked past 142 runs which was the previous best between Navjot Sidhu and Vinod Kambli during the 1996 World Cup.

FOLLOW | India vs Australia LIVE score and updates, ODI World Cup 2023

On Sunday, the pair got together with India reeling at 2/3 and stablized the innings the side’s run chase. Kohli and Rahul brought up their half-centuries in 72 and 75 deliveries, respectively.

India’s highest 4th wicket partnership across all ODIs was worth 275 runs stitched by Ajay Jadeja and Mohammed Azharuddin in 1998 against Zimbabwe.

The partnership between the pair ended on 165 runs with Kohli offering a catch at short mid-wicket on 85 runs.

