2023 ODI World Cup venues: Wankhede Stadium — capacity, entry points, pitch info and all you need to know

Even before the Indian Premier League final was held in Ahmedabad, the charm of the IPL had disappeared from the Wankhede Stadium. The much-prolonged repair work — to the outfield and a section of stands and hospitality boxes — was undertaken.

After weeks of relentless effort, the Wankhede Stadium is decked up to welcome the World Cup back. While the fans will be looking forward to India playing Sri Lanka more than 12 years later at the same venue where Mahendra Singh Dhoni sealed the World Cup with a six, the Mumbai Cricket Association officials are confident of putting up the best foot forward and offering the fans an enriching experience.

Capacity: The stadium has a capacity of 33,000. However, for each of the five World Cup games, approximately 30,000 spectators can be accommodated after factoring in wasted seats due to sight-screen extensions, giant screens, etc.

Of these 30,000, not more than 15,000 tickets were sold online through the official ticketing partner. The remaining tickets are distributed as complimentary passes among the ICC, BCCI sponsors, MCA’s affiliated clubs, former international cricketers from Mumbai, and various state and central agencies that are affiliated units of the MCA, along with the state and central agencies that help in the smooth conduct of the matches.

The MCA has 211 ordinary Maidan clubs affiliated with it. Each club is allotted a certain number of tickets for every international game, which are expected to be passed on to cricketers representing those clubs.

“We have appointed a professional auditing firm to oversee ticket distribution. It has ensured that transparency of the highest quality is being maintained while distributing tickets for each of the five matches,” says Ajinkya Naik, the MCA secretary.

Hospitality boxes: The Wankhede Stadium has 59 corporate hospitality boxes, of which 48 are sold through the tendering process. The tendering process had been undertaken recently after the previous lease expired in 2021. All the boxes put together fit almost 1,000 spectators.

While the previous lease had a combined clause for IPL and international matches at Wankhede, the MCA has devised a mechanism to attract varied bidders by dividing and adding an additional category only for the IPL.

Practice facilities: It has been a bone of contention at the Wankhede due to a lack of space in south Mumbai. As a result, teams practise on the sidelines at the main stadium in the lead-up to matches. Besides, the MCA will also utilise the adjoining Brabourne Stadium — owned by the Cricket Club of India — and MCA’s very own Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy at the Bandra-Kurla Complex. Should the monsoon prolong into October, the indoor facility at BKC will come in handy for the teams. “Since BKC has a year-round activity going, all the arrangements are in place to offer the highest quality training for all the teams competing in Mumbai,” says Naik.

Pitch and outfield: The Wankhede has 13 pitches on the main square, with four being prepared for the five games, including the semifinal. The red-soil pitches have behaved to the delight of the majority of teams and players. MCA curator Ramesh Mhamunkar, a veteran, is confident of offering “sporting pitches” for the event. “Let me assure you that all the players and spectators will thoroughly enjoy playing on these pitches, as they always do,” says Mhamunkar, without getting into the nitty-gritty, citing a BCCI directive for curators to not open up about the pitches. More than the pitches, it’s the relaying of the outfield that was among Mhamunkar’s major concerns. With weeds having sprung up all over the outfield, the MCA was told to relay the outfield by BCCI’s chief curator almost two years ago. But the continuous allotment of the games kept delaying it. Finally, the relaying of the grass started in May, with M/s. L.S. Brothers being handed the ground. According to Mhamunkar, the outfield was scrapped “three inches deep” and fresh grass was relaid. “Due to the rain, we had to keep cutting the grass frequently, but by the end of August, the outfield had a lush-green look,” says Mhamunkar. “Andy Atkinson (the ICC pitch consultant) was all praise for our work when he inspected the pitch and the outfield.”

The Wankhede has 13 pitches on the main square, with four being prepared for the five games, including the semifinal. The red-soil pitches have behaved to the delight of the majority of teams and players. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Entry points: The stadium has six gates and 48 turnstiles on match days. With the two foot-over bridges having been damaged and closed for spectators due to the dispute between the MCA and the Western Railway authorities, the MCA, just like the IPL, has created an additional gate —5A — from the University Pavilion entrance with an eye on avoiding overcrowding. The MCA has ensured that additional signages will be displayed all over south Mumbai. Besides, at least one lift will be reserved for wheelchair-bound spectators, barring two stands. A ramp will also be created for physically challenged spectators. With the stadium being adjacent to the famed Queen’s Necklace, it is well connected through public transport. The Churchgate and Marine Lines local train stations are right next to it, while the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus is a short walk away. Despite the convenience, a majority of spectators have to walk almost two kilometres due to traffic diversions and logistical issues. Add to that the parking woes that the majority of four-wheeler and two-wheeler drivers face, and it’s most advisable for spectators to avoid driving down on match days. Parking has been a major challenge for MCA, with the limited parking space barely enough to accommodate team buses and VVIP vehicles. For other hospitality boxes, the MCA rents out major parking lots in and around the stadium on match days, but that only leads to a maximum of 600 parking lots being available to the MCA. It barely fits VIPs and hospitality box ticket holders.

Accessibility and challenges: The first point of tickets being scanned to the seats is a substantial walk. Besides, for major games — especially the India-Sri Lanka and the semifinal — smooth spectator flow into the stands will be critical. Should the MCA open the gates early, at least for these games, it will ensure spectator convenience and safety. “We have roped in an event management agency so that the spectators enjoy a memorable experience at the Wankhede. The agency has been appointed to ensure the World Cup experience is as memorable — if not more than — the IPL for each and every spectator. Trained staff and volunteers will assist every cricket-crazy fan that turns up at the stadium,” says Naik.

In case of emergency: Three ambulances for the spectators will be stationed at various points in the stadium premises for medical emergencies, should the need arise. Besides the MCA’s arrangement with Bombay Hospital for allotting beds on priority, if required, for spectators on match days, the MCA will install at least one first-aid kid in every stand, and doctors will be available at every booth. Sensing the hot and humid climate in Mumbai, free water stations will be created at every level.

Dressing rooms: Both the dressing rooms have been renovated. From the seating to the flooring to the dining area to the physiotherapy corner to the lavatories, everything has been renewed in the last four months. “This was a major part of the revamp project. We consulted former and current cricketers from Mumbai and have tried our best to include their suggestions to make players feel at home,” says Naik.

Washrooms: For spectators, the Wankhede Stadium accounts for 53 washrooms for men and 54 for women combined. While the spectator-washroom ratio is acceptable considering the relatively smaller capacity, the hygiene of washrooms on match days has been questionable. The spectators have often complained about choked washrooms, especially in the latter half of an ODI. “It will not happen any longer,” exclaims a MCA official.

Water: The BCCI has roped in a pouring partner. Besides, the MCA will add to its previous policy of having at least one free water station in every stand, and at every level.

Floodlights: Naik states that the BCCI inspection expressed full satisfaction with the existing floodlights, and the MCA has ensured the requisite intensity levels as per the tournament guidelines.

What’s new: Besides the new-look dressing rooms, the MCA has also amended the president’s box. The key feature is the addition of a gallery to the president’s box, in order to let some of the VVIPs experience the real vibe of a game by being outdoors for a while.

The association is also trying its best to jazz up the stadium by having it newly painted and adding vibrant colours to the concourse and the walls. The main entrance will have a light show, in sync with the IPL model.

The MCA has also refurbished the media centre. Despite curtailing the capacity of the Balasaheb Thackeray Press Box by creating three corporate boxes since the new box was made in 2011, the press box will accommodate no more than 150 individuals. The commentary boxes area has also been renovated, with additional boxes allotted to regional language commentators for the official broadcasters.