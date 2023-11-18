What is the venue for India vs Australia, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final 2023?

The final of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 will be played between India and Australia on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

India beat New Zealand in the semifinal in Mumbai on Wednesday to advance to the final of the quadrennial event.

Australia, which started with two losses before turning its fortunes around by winning the next seven and advancing to the semifinals, bettered South Africa by three wickets in Kolkata on Thursday.

What is the venue of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup Final 2023?

The title clash between India and Australia will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.