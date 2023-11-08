MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs NED: Woakes becomes first No. 8 England batter to score ODI World Cup fifty

Woakes went past the previous highest of 42 not out, scored by Paul Nixon against New Zealand in 2007.

Published : Nov 08, 2023 17:40 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Chris Woakes plays a shot against Netherlands.
England’s Chris Woakes plays a shot against Netherlands. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

England's Chris Woakes plays a shot against Netherlands. | Photo Credit: AP

Chris Woakes became the first England player to score a ODI World Cup fifty while batting at No. 8 during his side’s CWC 2023 match against Netherlands at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

Woakes went past the previous highest of 42 not out, scored by Paul Nixon against New Zealand in 2007.

Woakes struck a 129-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Ben Stokes, who scored his maiden World Cup hundred off 78 balls.

Their patnership was the second highest for the seventh wicket in World Cup history, bettered only by Netherlands’ Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek’s 130-run stand against Sri Lanka in Lucknow earlier in the tournament.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

