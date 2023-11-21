MagazineBuy Print

ICC introduces stop clock on trial basis in men’s ODI and T20I cricket

The stop clocks will be used starting from December 2023 to April 2024 to regulate the time taken between the overs.

Published : Nov 21, 2023 17:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: A look at some of the key decisions taken at the ICC Board Meeting.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: A look at some of the key decisions taken at the ICC Board Meeting. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: A look at some of the key decisions taken at the ICC Board Meeting. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Men’s ODI and T20I cricket will see stop clocks being used between the overs according to the new release by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday.

The introduction of stop clocks will be currently on a trial basis starting from December 2023 to April 2024 to regulate the time taken between the overs.

“If the bowling team is not ready to bowl the next over within 60 seconds of the previous over being completed, a 5-run penalty will be imposed the third time it happens in an innings,” the ICC release stated.

Changes to the pitch and outfield monitoring regulations

The board also approved changes to pitch and outfield monitoring regulations.

“Simplification of the criteria against which a pitch is assessed and increasing the threshold for when a venue could have its international status removed from five demerit points to six demerit points over a five-year period,” the release stated.

Equalising match day pay for ICC umpires 

In order to accelerate development of female match officials, the committee has now equalised match day pay for ICC umpires across men’s and women’s cricket from January 2024.

Apart from it, every ICC Women’s Championship series will have one neutral umpire.

